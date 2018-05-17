Milton 1, Rice 10

May 8

Milton 5, U-32 8

May 12

U-32 gave up four goals in the first period but just one over the final three quarters, rallying for an 8-5 Division II boys lacrosse win over the host Yellowjackets on Saturday morning at Phil Hughes Field.

Tim Dockham gave Milton a 2-0 lead midway through the opening period with a pair of goals, assisted by Owen Perry with 7:26 left and unassisted with 5:32 remaining. Tim Boucher made it 3-0 with 4:31 left, assisted by Eric Godin and Dockham finished off his hat trick with 1:31 left in the quarter, converting another assist from Perry for a 4-1 advantage.

But after being out-shot 6-3 in the opening frame, U-32’s defense allowed just one shot at goalie Max Kissnel in the second, and held Milton to seven shots on goal in the second half.

Hunter Solomon and Blessed Byerly led the Raider comeback with three goals each. Josh Ehret and Zach Schneider added a goal each for U-32, which outscored Milton 2-0 in the second, 3-1 in the third, and 2-0 in the fourth for the win.

On May 8 at Rice, the Green Knights raced in front of the visiting Yellowjackets with four goals in 2 1/2 minutes of the first quarter, ending Milton’s 5-game boys lacrosse winning streak with a 10-1 win Tuesday at Rice Memorial.

Rice came in having beaten only 1-8 Mt. Anthony, but Gignoux started the scoring with 7:01 left in the opening frame and Davis Lavoie, Manyl Boudjeltia, and Connor Ritchie followed to make it 4-0 with 4:32 still to go in the quarter.

Tim Dockham netted Milton’s lone goal 1:05 into the second half, while the Green Knights picked up two scores in each of the last three periods.

Rice held Owen Perry scoreless for the first time after the junior ran off 10 straight multiple-goal games for Milton, which had not scored fewer than six in a game this spring. Rice was the fourth Division I team to beat Milton, which is 6-1 against Division II competition.

The Knights outshot the Jackets 30-9, with Milton goalie Chris Lefebvre making a career-high 20 saves.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG.