MILTON — After a string of postponements and a cancellation delayed the occasion by almost two weeks, Milton’s girls lacrosse program took the field for its first varsity game Monday afternoon.

Sophomore Emily Lamphere scored the Yellowjackets’ first-ever girls lacrosse goal. Seniors Katelyn Gingras and Adrianne Ollive added a goal each, as did sophomore Evelyn Stearns.

Molly Gary made 28 saves in goal for Milton.

Nicole McNabb led Stowe with seven goals and two assists. Tyler Scherwia and Mackie Eagan scored twice each, and Katy Riley earned the win in goal.