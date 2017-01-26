Yellowjackets continue winning streak

SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Yellowjackets continued their unbeaten streak through four games of their six-game homestand, topping Burlington 3-1 last Saturday.

With junior goaltender Lucas Tourville getting the start over freshman starter Jack Ehler and first-line center Brendan Green receiving a night off after an injury last Wednesday against Missisquoi, the Milton boys played efficiently to beat the Seahorses, riding two goals from team scoring leading Devon Jackson and allowing just 10 shots on goal.

Jackson, who tallied a hat trick two games prior against Burr & Burton Academy, jumped on a turnover at the Milton blue line, setting up an odd-man rush and snapping the puck home on his own to make it 1-0 with 9:40 left in the first period.

“He can really let it go when he gets the chance and we give him the green light to shoot,” Milton coach Trevor Wagar said about Jackson.

The Seahorses, with nine freshmen on their roster, gave up at least three odd-man rushes in the first frame, and Milton capitalized on the second of those opportunities.

Still, Milton produced just three shots on goal in the first frame. Wagar said the defense, which has allowed just one goal in two games, wasn’t moving the puck quickly enough in the early going.

“I think there’s a couple areas where we can still get the puck out faster, where we just kind of play with it a little too much. And that’s what we saw in the first period — almost everybody just not playing as fast as we can,” Wagar said. “But once we start doing that, and once we start using our speed and our size to dominate possession, we start to get chances.”

Jackson scored again three minutes into the second from the left circle, assisted by Elliot Hanna. Patrick Shannon made it 3-0 from Liam Fersing and Cole Gaudette a little over a minute later.

“You can let a good shot go if you get the space, but the big thing for us was shooting faster. We try to play with it too much to try to get that perfect shot or get it on the net,” Wagar said.

One game after Ehler recorded his first career shutout, Tourville came five minutes, four seconds away from gaining one of his own. Tourville was solid, knocking away a blast from the point through traffic with his glove in the second period and keeping the puck out on a flurry of chances late in the third.

Burlington’s only score came on the power play, a shot from sophomore Elliot Maher from the left circle.

With two games left in the homestand, Milton improved to 5-4-1. The Yellowjackets will be tested next in one week against Hartford, which sits atop the Division II standings with just one loss.

“They’re always well coached, always disciplined, and they’re going to be a hard team to play because it’s all about little things, like who makes more mistakes,” Wagar said. “And if we don’t learn anything from these games and play faster, we can’t be successful against teams like Hartford, Harwood, and MVU.”