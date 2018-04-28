Milton 6, BFA St. Albans 18

April 19

Milton 6, BFA St. Albans 17

April 23

Noah Vincelette scored four of his six goals in the first half and BFA-St. Albans dominated Milton in the second half, earning their second win over the Yellowjackets in four days, 17-6 Monday afternoon at the Collins-Perley Sports Center.

Milton senior Owen Perry extended his streak of hat tricks or better to five straight games in as many contests this spring.

Vincelette put the Bobwhites in front less than three minutes in, then netted three more in the second quarter to help BFA (3-1) open an 8-4 lead. Milton stayed close through the break thanks in part to goalie Chris Lefebvre’s four saves in the second quarter, and remained within reach going into the last period with Perry scoring his fourth and Ethan Swan netting his second while BFA’s Keegan Streeter, Nate Loughlin and Vincelette countered for St. Albans.

But the Yellowjackets, who lost 18-7 to BFA at home on Friday with snow falling and the temperature in the mid 30s, were outscored 6-0 in the final 12 minutes to lose to the Division I Bobwhites by the same margin under a bright sun in the upper 60s Monday.

Vincelette led all scorers with six goals and two assists. Griffin Knapp scored four — three of them in the first half — with an assist and Streeter added two goals and an assist. Nick Clark, Brook Hodgeman, Mike Adams, and Loughlin netted a goal each, with Luke Zemianek and Mason Yandow earning assists.

For D-II Milton, Perry scored four times and has 17 goals in five games. Swan scored twice, Colby Bergeron had two assists, and Jackson Ehler set up one goal.

Lefebvre finished with 12 saves in the Yellowjacket goal, and Foster Horton had seven saves for the Bobwhites.

In the frosty meeting Friday (April 19) between the neighboring schools, the Bobwhites raced to a 10-1 halftime lead on the way to an 18-7 win.

Cioffi, Knapp and Vincelette combined for 11 BFA goals and six assists, with a half dozen others scoring at least one. Foster Horton made four saves in goal for BFA.

Milton’s Perry netted three goals for his fourth straight hat trick. Ehler picked up two goals and an assist, while Casey Langlois and Swan scored once each.

LeFebvre had a strong game in goal for the Yellowjackets, making several sensational, point-blank saves in the first quarter and early in the second. He finished with a career-high 16 saves.

Photos by Josh and Ben Kaufmann