Milton 5, Missisquoi Valley Union 9

April 26

SWANTON — If you went to see the long ball in a baseball game, then Friday’s game between Milton and Missisquoi wasn’t the one to watch. The teams combined for 17 hits, 16 of them singles. The one double was a bases-loaded shot by MVU’s Austin Moss that led the Thunderbirds to a 9-5 victory.

“I chalk that up to the weather,” said MVU coach Roy Sargent. “Cold and rainy, the ball doesn’t jump off the bat.”

Adam Rice went the distance for the Thunderbirds, scattering five hits. Other than a fly to center and a line drive to second, the Yellowjackets really never got good contact on a ball. “My ball drops a little,” explained Rice. “I was pretty happy that nobody was cranking them.”

Milton scored in the first when Jacob Laware drove in Andrew Harvey. Rice then picked Laware off first and the Yellowjackets had the 1-0 lead.

MVU came right back with two in its half of the inning. Patrick Walker reached on the only fielding error of the game, and Avery Feeley was hit by a pitch. Kyle Gilbert (4-for-4) drove in Walker, and Jackson Porter drew a walk to force in Feeley.

Milton drew even in the second aided by two walks and a wild pitch. Gilbert singled in the third, and after a steal and a sacrifice, pinch-runner Hunter Fagga stole home, sort of. Fagga came down the third base line, and when catcher Harvey threw to third, Fagga just kept running and beat the throw home to give MVU a 3-2 lead.

The Thunderbirds added to the lead in the fourth when they scored three runs on an error, a walk, and four singles. Feeley drove in Colbey Theberge, who walked. Rice drove in Walker, and Porter singled in Feeley.

Milton nicked Rice for another run in the fifth on a walk and a throwing error to make the score 6-3. MVU retaliated in the bottom half with three runs, all driven in by Moss’ double.

Milton scored two more in the top of the seventh on a couple of singles, aided by the Thunderbirds throwing the ball around, to make the final 9-5.

Milton falls to 0-2 while the Thunderbirds even their record at 2-2.

_______________

Milton 2, Lamoille Union 18

April 28

MILTON — Nick Fitzgerald led Lamoille’s 16-hit day with a 5-for-5 effort at the plate, and the Lancers cruised to an 18-2 Lake Division baseball win Saturday.

Fitzgerald drove in four runs, scored four more, and smacked a double and two triples. Nate Selby (run, RBI), Ethan Trombley (3 runs, RBI), and Garrett Martin (3 runs, 2 RBI) had two hits apiece.

For Milton, Matt Brault doubled while Jacob Laware, Alex Line and Kyle Raftery added a single each. Andrew Harvey and Raftery scored the Yellowjackets’ runs, with Spencer Bidwell and Laware driving in one each.