Winter Fest gears up for winter best

Fireworks, sleighs rides, local celebrities and more are set to grace Milton next weekend at the town’s 9th Annual Winter Festival.

Hosted by the recreation department, the three-day event kicks off Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. with a party in the park — and the fun doesn’t stop there.

With a full weekend of activities, recreation coordinator Kym Duchesneau encourages Miltonians to enjoy the outdoor entertainment.

“In the winter, it’s kind of dark. The days are short and cold,” she said. “It’s really nice to come out and celebrate winter with people you may not see; to hang out with family and friends, coworkers, neighbors and gather and do something fun and different in the community.”

Next Friday night, Bombardier Park will be home to a slew of activities including laser tag, moonlight snowshoeing, ice-skating and a fire performance by Cirque De Fuego. Festival-goers may also warm up with a cup of hot cocoa around a bonfire and fireworks display.

Come Saturday morning, Miltonians have the chance to dine with some of the area’s most notable celebs in the middle school cafeteria. Famous names like logger Rusty Dewees, Local22/Local44 sports director Erin Cofiell, Milton High School athletic director Michael Jabour, principal Mary Jane Stinson, physical education teacher Trevor Wagar, selectman John Palasik, physical therapist Joe Rutherford, fire and rescue chief Don Turner, Cosmo’s Cuts owner Carly Buswell and Milton Rescue member Mary Thompson will serve up the morning’s offerings.

Though the meal is free, donations will be accepted to cover the cost of food. All excess revenue will be donated to the Milton Family Community Center, which received $250 from last year’s efforts, Duchesneau said.

New to the lineup this year is Joey the Clown, who will perform tableside magic, Duchesneau said. MHS athletes will also staff an open gym with basketballs, hula-hoops and other amenities, she added.

Once attendees are done munching on eggs and pancakes, they can head over to the rock-band-themed photo booth sponsored by the Parent Teacher Association for some costumed photo ops.

Next up is a snowshoeing excursion with the conservation commission, a “sled-o-rama” experience with free sledding and two-for-one snow tube rentals at Sharp Park on Cobble Hill or a game of pond hockey — the latter new to the 2017 festival.

Skaters can sign up as individuals or teams for $5 per person, transforming Bombardier Park West into a rink of friendly competition. Proceeds go toward the Milton Recreation Scholarship Fund.

Pond hockey, along with some of the weekend’s other outdoor activities, is weather permitting, “but we really try to have the show go on no matter what,” Duchesneau said.

If Miltonians are lucky enough to receive some snow and ice time, they’ll then have a few hours to spare to head home and trade in their boots for dancing shoes.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, partygoers can choose one of two venues: A Valentine’s Sock Hop at New Life Church featuring Shake the Band or an all-ages Ice Crystal Ball at the Cornerstone Church, a new location this year.

After a night of dancing, Sunday morning follows with more fun in the park from noon to 2 p.m. The afternoon’s options include an ice carving demo, a climbing wall from Northern Lights Rock & Ice, sled dog rides with Montgomery Adventures, sleigh rides and a Boy Scouts Klondike Derby.

During the derby, scouts will make their own dog sleds to ride from station to station to complete different tasks. Spectators are welcome to cheer the boys on, Duchesneau said.

Don’t head out to the park hungry, though — first, stop by Milton Public Library to taste the chili cook-off entries. People can either enter their own concoctions or test the varied offerings for $5 and vote for their favorite. The winner will receive a Hannaford gift card and get their recipe printed in the Independent.

If chili doesn’t hit the spot, various restaurants and eateries around town will offer special winter fest meals and deals throughout the weekend. Participating locales so far include the Dam Diner, Frey Family Deli & Convenience, Madeleine’s Bakery, Middle Road Market, Milton Beverage, Milton Diner, Rene’s and Rick’s Grill.

Many other local businesses are sponsoring the event; a full list is on rec department’s website.

While Duchesneau often sees Miltonians join in on winter fest fun, she emphasized the event is also open to people of surrounding towns, fostering a greater sense of community.

“It really brings people together,” she said.

Milton’s 9th annual Winter Festival is February 10-12. For a full list of activities, visit www.miltonvt.org/recreation.