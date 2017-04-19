William Heath III

This feature highlights two students, grades K-12, who demonstrate a commitment to their community through volunteerism and being overall good citizens. Milton High School continues to recognize Students of the Month, whose names are listed below.

Service learning coordinator Angela King called William a “leader among leaders” on MHS’ Student Council, noting he creates a positive culture in school all while managing a rigorous course load and tutoring students after school. “He is a poised student who emulates leadership, respect, honesty and dedication,” King said. Jason Gorczyk, William’s AP U.S. Government and Politics teacher, said William frequently holds high-level discussions and worked to register his peers to vote.

Note: Responses are edited for length, grammar and style.

Q: How do you serve the community?

A: I am a member of Milton Rescue, Boy Scouts, Student Council and other organizations that serve the community. In almost all these organizations, I and others pick these projects because they have the most impact on others.

Q: Why are these important projects, and what will result from your efforts?

A: All of our organizations have important projects, no matter how big or small they may be, because each of these projects are the catalyst for positive change.

Q: What have you learned about your community from doing these projects, and how have they made you a better student?

A: Milton usually gets a bad rep from people, and sure, we have our issues like any other town in America, but through service from our residents we can strive for the betterment of our town.