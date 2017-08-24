William A. Joyal

WINDSOR, CONN. – William Almon Joyal, 77, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 at the St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn.

William was born on March 15, 1940, the son of Francis and Wilba Mae (Dezotelle) Joyal. He was married to Carolyn (Jimmo) Joyal for over 30 years before her passing in 2014.

He worked as a bus driver for CTtransit for many years before retiring.

Bill is survived by his sisters Doris Metivier of Milton and Maxine Horner and her husband, Tom, also of Milton and by his four nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Arnold.

A graveside service was held on Monday, Aug. 14 at Belvidere Center Cemetery in Belvidere. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.