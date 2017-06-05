Willard Campbell

Willard Guy “Kip” “Bill” Campbell, 73, of Grand Isle, cherished husband, father, grandfather and mentor of many, passed away June 3, 2017 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House after a long battle with cancer.

Willard was born in Burlington on Jan. 7, 1944 to John R. Campbell Sr. and Ardelle (Glazier) Campbell. He graduated from Milton High School in 1962 and attended the University of Vermont. In 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, served two tours in Vietnam with the 362nd Signal Corp and was awarded the Bronze Star medal.

In 1967, Kip began his career as a public television broadcast engineer at Vermont Educational Television, where he became chief engineer. He moved to North Carolina, where he oversaw the construction of the UNC-TV television production studios, designed and implemented the transition from analog to digital television at UNC-TV, was nominated for a regional Emmy Award and won a Telly Award for “Kip’s Tips,” a production of UNC-TV. He retired from UNC-TV, Research Triangle Park, N.C. after 43 years of “keeping Big Bird yellow.” He was a member of the PBS Engineering Advisory Committee for many years. After his retirement in 2010, he returned to his beloved Vermont where he enjoyed riding his bicycle and watching the sunsets over the lake.

He was a life-long Mason, Charter Master of Mosaic Lodge in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Past Master of University Lodge in Chapel Hill; and a member of Seneca Lodge in Milton and Isle of Patmos Lodge in South Hero. He was the current Grand Junior Deacon for Grand Lodge of Vermont.

Willard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucille (Barrett) Campbell, of Grand Isle; by his sons Todd J. (Sara) Campbell of White River Jct. and John B. Campbell of Milton; and by his daughter Beth (Ken) Delahoussaye of Locust Grove, Va. He was “Pa” to five grandchildren: Nathan and Zachary Campbell and Matthew, Megan and Kaitlyn Delahoussaye. Also surviving him are his sister-in-law, Barbara Campbell, of Milton, and three nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, John R. Campbell, Jr.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Steven Ades, Dr. Wendy Libby and Dr. Peter Holoch of the University of Vermont Medical Center and the staff at the VNA Respite House.

Visitation will be held at Minor Funeral Home, 237 Route 7 in Milton on Wednesday, June 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Minor Funeral Home on Thursday, June 8 at 1 p.m. with Roger L. Crouse, Past Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Vermont, conducting. Burial with military honors will follow at Grand Isle Cemetery, Route 2, Grand Isle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to C.A.R.E., Grand Lodge of Vermont, 49 East Rd.- Berlin, Barre, VT 05641, or to McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446.