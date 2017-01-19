Who’s got spirit?

An effort to get more fans in the stands at Milton High School athletic events launched this week, extending competition from the benches to the bleachers.

Launched Tuesday afternoon, Yellowjackets Nation, an app powered by engagement-company SuperFan, aims to increase school spirit, athletic director Mike Jabour said. While the effort is starting off in athletics, the school wants to spread spirit to other clubs as well, including drama, chorus and mathlete events.

“It’s also important for the entire school, and that’s the biggest drive toward it,” Jabour said. “It’s a tool to unite everyone, every club.”

Funded by the school’s Athletic Leadership Council, the app lets fans check in to games through geolocation technology. Home games give 10 points to attendees, and away competitions cast 15.

As fans finagle more and more points, they increase their chances to win Yellowjackets apparel. Hats, polos and jackets are all being considered, but the ALC is still deliberating what each item will cost, junior ALC member Cam Goodrich said.

Events with lower-than-average attendance, such as wrestling and gymnastics competitions, yield a higher number of points than the normal 10 or 15, Goodrich said.

With the point-and-prize system in place, the audience will drive the players. Goodrich and fellow ALC member Alexis Cain agreed the purpose is getting as many people at regular season games as they see at playoff contests.

“We feed off the emotion of the fans,” Goodrich, a soccer and hockey player said, adding how a notably present audience benefits players and creates a hyped atmosphere.

For Cain, when she’s gearing up to make her pre-game entrance on the basketball court and hears the crowd roaring, she’s ready.

“When you’re running out for warm-ups and you see all those fans in the stands cheering you on, it just pumps you up,” she said. “You’re like, ‘We’re gonna win this, we’ve got this. This is our house.’”

Jabour said more students attend big games or contests scheduled directly after school. Away competitions call for a mode of transportation, which decreases audience sizes, he said, inspiring the app’s extra five points.

Jabour said parents make up a high percentage of crowds, and the app can inspire a friendly competition among them. But one of the app’s goals is attracting more students.

“The more people at our home games, the better. It unites the school. It unites the community,” he said.

When crowds turn out, it showcases an atmosphere of energy an excitement, part of the home team advantage when competitors arrive, the three-year director said.

Once Miltonians have time to adapt to the app, Jabour said he can calculate a report through SuperFan, which tells him how many people attend specific events. With this, he can analyze drop-offs in attendance and plan for the following year.

Businesses are invited to sponsor the app, Goodrich said, to help pay for it in the long run. Jabour said he hopes as the app gains momentum, other clubs will join in as well.

The ALC also hopes the school’s IT department can mass download the app on each student’s iPad, making it equally accessible to every student, Cain said. For now, students, parents, teachers and fans can freely download Yellowjackets Nation from the Apple app store.

Available for all types of smartphones, the app has multiple facets, including a fan cam where people in the stands can snap pictures of themselves at games and post it to the app, Jabour said.

Features like the fan cam and point system differentiate Yellowjackets Nation from the athletic department’s website app, which displays team schedules, Jabour said.

“You can never have enough forms of communication,” he said, adding it allows people a greater opportunity to make connections.

The app also features a leader board, showing Milton’s true super fans.

“It’s friendly competition,” Jabour noted.

Let the games begin.