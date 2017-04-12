Week of 4/13: Letters to the editor

To our dear friends & families of Milton

Thank you for your love, prayers, support and kind hospitality in our time of grief. The beautiful celebration of our beloved Nina’s life was very comforting. You have blessed us in abundance.

Sincerely,

Carroll Towne and family

Mayville family says thank you

We would like to thank all family and friends that sent donations in Mary’s name to the American Cancer Society and attended Mary’s celebration of life and sent their condolences. Mary loved people and included all in her own way to laugh with them and help them to feel optimistic about their own lives.

Greg Mayville and family