Wednesday, Sept. 6 – Tuesday, Sept. 12

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

62

TICKETS

7 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

5 Speeding

2 Driving with suspended license

2 Uninsured vehicles

2 Uninspected vehicles

1 Failed to display front plate

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Possessing marijuana/hashish, 1st offense, 21+

1 Unregistered vehicle

1 Regulations in municipalities

ARRESTS

2 Criminal threatening

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Excessive speed

1 Hindering arrest

1 Resisting arrest

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

204

9/6, 7:07 a.m., Suspicious, Wells Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a caller’s driveway. It was determined the vehicle was towed to the wrong address by the tow company. The owner later removed the vehicle.

9/6, 8:43 p.m., Assist Motorist, Chrisemily Ln.

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped to check on two vehicles at the Milton Veterinary Clinic. He determined one of the operators had a dead battery and assisted in jump-starting it.

9/7, 12:10 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.

Sgt. Steven Laroche responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the elementary school. He determined it was just a man waiting to pick up his girlfriend who works at the school.

9/7, 1:23 p.m., Fraud, Rita Way

Officer Raymond spoke with a male about a fraudulent account that was opened in his name. She advised him of actions to take with his financial institutions.

9/7, 4:52 p.m., K9 Assist, Quarry Hill Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter and K9 Hatchi responded to South Burlington to assist SBPD with locating a missing 8-year-old child. While en route, he was advised the child was located safely, and his response was no longer necessary.

9/7, 9:36 p.m., Suspicious, Barnum St. at Vernon Ct.

While on patrol, Officer Coulombe was flagged down by a complainant reporting suspicious activity. The complainant saw a male exit the woods and a female pacing in the area. Coulombe was able to locate the subjects and determined the male had become upset and thrown his phone into the woods. He was in the process of looking for it when the citizen observed them. No criminal activity was detected.

9/8, 8:05 a.m., Public Assist, Owen Ct.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a dispute between neighbors, which began when one of the subjects, who often gave a dog biscuit to his neighbors’ dog, stopped doing so. The dog owner became upset that their neighbor was no longer giving their dog free biscuits, and curses were exchanged. Officer Larente attempted to mediate the dispute.

9/8, 11:05 a.m., Computer Crime, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen arrested Scott Cota, 38, of Milton, for disclosing sexually explicit images without consent. Cota was taken into custody for a probation violation and was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

9/8, 4:52 p.m., Drugs, Dewey Dr.

While on patrol, Officer Larente was advised of a marijuana plant growing in someone’s backyard. He was able to see the plant in plain view and made contact with the homeowner who admitted to growing the plant and granted consent to search the yard. Officer Larente seized the plant and issued a civil violation ticket.

9/9, 1:11 p.m., Public Assist, Cedar Wood Terr.

The complainant was advised this incident occurred in Georgia and was directed to the Vermont State Police to file the complaint.

9/9, 6:39 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Officer McQueen responded to the Hannaford supermarket for a report of a vehicle parked in the fire lane. Upon arriving, the vehicle was gone.

9/9, 9:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Shirley Ave.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of a domestic argument. Upon arriving, he determined no criminal action had occurred.

9/10, 7:02 p.m., Burglary, Route 7

A woman reported returning home to find her door open and several items stolen from inside. The case is still active.

9/10, 12:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Larente responded to a male and female arguing in the parking lot of a business on Route 7. He determined the argument was not physical and no crime was observed. He spoke with the parties about steps to take to avoid the argument escalating in the future.

9/10, 6:09 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Lake Rd.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway that was causing a traffic hazard. Upon arriving, the vehicle had already departed.

9/11, 12:11 p.m., Found/Lost Property, West Milton Rd.

A found laptop was turned over to Officer Noi Jones. He attempted to locate the owner by Facebook as well as contacting Apple Support to trace the serial number. As of this time, the owner was not contacted, and the computer remains in evidence at MPD.

9/11, 4:29 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Route 7

Officer Raymond spoke with a man who said he was threatened by another man while at his gym. He advised the threat was over him following the man’s ex-girlfriend’s Instagram account. The following day, the complainant advised he had received an apology, and no further action was needed.

9/11, 10:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Coulombe responded to a dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend which escalated to the female taking the male’s keys to keep him from leaving. The male advised he just wanted to leave, so officers assisted with returning his keys and arranging a ride to come pick him up. There were no criminal charges.

9/12, 2:02 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Detective Nick Hendry took a complaint of a counterfeit $20 bill. He notified the U.S. Secret Service.