Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Tuesday, Oct. 3

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

28

TICKETS

5 Speeding

3 Driving with suspended license

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Operating without license

1 Passenger possessed open container

1 Stopping, standing or parking in restricted area

ARRESTS

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Heroin trafficking

1 Heroin possession, 2+ grams

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

175

9/27, 3:41 a.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of a cargo van leaving the cemetery. The complainant thought this was suspicious due to the time of day. Officer Corbin checked the area but did not locate the vehicle.

9/27, 7:27 a.m., Animal Problem, Cherry St.

Officer Ed Larente was dispatched to a report of a found dog. The owner was located prior to his arrival.

9/27, 10:24 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook assisted the school with a truancy issue.

9/27, 6:55 p.m., Public Assist, McMullen Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen received a report of a court order violation. The case is still under investigation.

9/27, 7:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Dewey Dr.

Officers Charles Brown and McQueen responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. They assisted the complainant in applying for a restraining order, which was later served.

9/28, 8:59 a.m., Threats/Harassment, Maplewood Ave.

Officer Larente answered questions about a reported threat. He encouraged the complainant to avoid the other person and call the police if the situation escalated.

9/28, 7:20 p.m., Suspicious, Route 2

Officer Brown provided a courtesy ride to a male who was walking on U.S. Route 2.

9/28, 10:34 p.m., Noise, Route 7

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a loud party. The noise had subsided upon his arrival.

9/29, 3:09 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Noi Jones mediated a verbal dispute between neighbors.

9/29, 7:28 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7

Officers responded to an ongoing neighbor dispute. They attempted to mediate the dispute and monitored the area for a period of time to ensure things remained calm.

9/29, 9:16 p.m., Larceny from Building, Rita Way

Officer Jareco Coulombe is investigating a report of a theft from a residence.

9/29, 10:50 p.m., Assist Motorist, Route 2 at Jasper Mine Rd.

Officer Coulombe assisted a motorist whose vehicle had broken down.

9/30, 9:12 a.m., Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond investigated a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

9/30, 2:36 p.m., Public Assist, Sawyer Ave.

Officer Raymond responded to a report of a child that was locked in a vehicle. Someone had made entry into the vehicle by the time she arrived.

9/30, 10:17 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Route 7 at Lake Rd.

Officer Coulombe spoke with a juvenile about the dangers of riding his bike in the middle of the road.

10/1, 5:19 p.m., Public Assist, Evergreen Dr.

Officer Coulombe answered questions about a neighbor dispute.

10/2, 6:29 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Hibbard Rd. at Murray Ave.

Cpl. Chris Grenier investigated a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hibbard Road. The operator indicated he swerved to avoid a deer and lost control of his vehicle. There was minor damage, and Cpl. Grenier completed a crash report.

10/2, 10:25 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

This report was incomplete at press time.

10/2, 11:33 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Officer William Bosworth responded to a report of a female who was drinking alcohol in a vehicle. He was not able to locate the vehicle.

10/2, 3:58 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

This report was incomplete at press time.

10/2, 5:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Ritchie Ave.

A complainant reported a possible verbal domestic dispute on Ritchie Avenue. Officer Bosworth was informed one of the involved parties had already left. He attempted to make contact with those reportedly involved, but no one was home.

10/2, 8:15 p.m., Larceny, Westford Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a complainant about the theft of flowers and a ceramic pot. There are no leads at this time.

10/2, 10:40 p.m., Public Assist, Taylor St.

Officer Brown spoke with a complainant about a possible inappropriate relationship due to the age of one of the people involved. He determined both parties were of legal age of consent.

10/3, 9:35 a.m., Animal Problem, Abare Ln.

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise answered questions about a cat that had bitten person.

10/3, 11:58 p.m., Suspicious, Woodcrest Circ.

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle stopping at residences on Woodcrest Circle. He made contact with the operator and determined the person was engaging in legitimate business.

10/3, 8:34 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Murray Ave

Cpl. LaFountain spoke with a complainant who was receiving harassing messages. He provided information and suggestions and how to deal with the situation.

10/3, 10:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Milton Falls Ct.

Officers responded to a report of a verbal family dispute. All parties advised of similar accounts of the incident, and no further assistance was needed.