Wednesday, Sept. 13 – Tuesday, Sept. 26

Police log

NOTE: This log contains two weeks’ worth of entries.

WRITTEN WARNINGS

64

TICKETS

10 Speeding

8 Driving with suspended license

7 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

4 Unregistered drivers

3 Uninspected vehicles

2 Inspection stickers not assigned to vehicle

2 Using portable electronic device (1st violation)

1 Following too closely

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Passing school bus

1 Unreasonable/imprudent speed for conditions/hazards

ARRESTS

3 Driving with criminally suspended license

2 Violations of release conditions

1 Domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated

1 Domestic assault

1 DUI, 1st offense

1 Interference with emergency services

1 Lewd and lascivious conduct

1 Negligent operation

TOTAL CALLS

397

9/13, 10:35 a.m., Accident – Personal Injury, Westford Rd. at East Rd.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of a two-car crash with injuries at the intersection of Main Street and East Road. Vehicle #1 collided with the rear end of Vehicle #2 while it was waiting to make a left turn. Officer Larente determined the cause of the crash was inattention and following too closely by Operator #1. Operator #2 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

9/13, 3:55 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a complainant who was concerned about two voicemails he’d received from someone claiming to be from the IRS and advising that he had a warrant for his arrest. Cpl. LaFountain assured him this was a common scam used by fraudsters to collect personal information and confirmed the man was not wanted.

9/13, 7:46 p.m., Public Assist, Lamoille Terr.

Officer Charles Brown spoke with a complainant about receiving threats while walking his dog. The complainant reported his dog had urinated on someone’s mailbox post, and the resident had yelled non-specific threats at him. The complainant wanted the incident documented.

9/13, 8:50 p.m., DUI, Haydenberry Dr. at Strawberry Ln.

Sgt. Paul Locke stopped a motor vehicle for erratic operation. As a result of further investigation and sobriety field exercises, he determined the operator may be under the influence of drugs. The male was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and a drug recognition expert was contacted to evaluate the operator. The operator subsequently submitted to an evidentiary blood test, and the results are currently pending. No charges have been filed at this time.

9/14, 7:48 a.m., Larceny, Route 7

Officer William Bosworth responded to a larceny from the Hannaford supermarket. A male and female left the store with a cart full of groceries without paying. The investigation is continuing to determine the suspects’ identities.

9/14, 10:02 a.m., Public Assist, Ritchie Ave.

Officer Bosworth spoke with a complainant about an ongoing concern over his neighbor making noise. Officer Bosworth determined there was no violation due to the time of day and spoke with the complainant about options.

9/14, 1:34 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Officer Larente assisted school officials with locating a juvenile who ran away from school. Larente and school staff spoke with the student about the dangers of running away without supervision.

9/15, 12:53 p.m., Noise, Rita Way

Officer Jareco Coulombe spoke with a complainant about noise from her neighbor’s residence. Officer Coulombe spoke with the neighbor, who advised it was from their grandson’s stereo and they would speak with him about keeping it to an acceptable level.

9/15, 4:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Hemlock Rd.

Officer Noi Jones responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between man and woman. He determined no crime was committed, and the man agreed to leave for the evening to let the situation calm down.

9/15, 6:15 p.m., Burglary, Dewey Dr.

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of a burglary. This case is still under investigation.

9/16, 1:35 a.m., Suspicious, Kapica Ln.

While checking the area for three suspicious persons from a previous complaint, Officer Richard Corbin observed a vehicle with several occupants in the parking lot of a closed business. He determined they were not involved with the previous complaint and did not observe any law violations.

9/16, 9:14 a.m., Public Assist, Lawnwood Dr.

Officer Jones spoke with a complainant about a civil argument over payment of rent. He answered the complainant’s questions and determined there was no criminal law violation.

9/16, 2:06 p.m., Public Assist, Woods Ct.

Officer Kendra Raymond assisted a complainant with locating their juvenile son who was upset and had run away from home. The juvenile was located safely, and the family was referred to mental health assistance services.

9/17, 3:59 a.m., Suspicious, Westford Rd.

Officer Corbin responded to the Milton Town Forest parking lot for a report of subjects yelling. He arrived and determined the subjects were on their way home and had stopped for a break and to talk. They admitted they were probably being too loud and would be on their way.

9/17, 12:17 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Officer Coulombe responded to a vehicle that drove across the sidewalk in front of Hannaford. He spoke with the elderly operator who advised he’d pulled across the sidewalk as he has difficulty backing up. Officer Coulombe spoke with him about asking for assistance from store staff to get into and out of the store as opposed to pulling across the sidewalk used by pedestrians.

9/17, 5:08 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Jones responded to a citizen dispute where a woman walking her dog got the leash tangled in a lawn chair in front of someone’s residence, causing the chair to be dragged into the lawn. The residents began to yell at the female who, in turn, yelled back. Officer Jones mediated the situation and suggested the dog walks occur further from the other person’s property.

9/18, 12:58 a.m., Suspicious, Racine Rd.

While on patrol, Cpl. Chris Grenier observed a suspicious vehicle parked behind an abandoned building. Upon checking, he observed four subjects in the vehicle. He observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He asked for and was granted consent to search the vehicle. He issued the operator civil diversion paperwork for a person under 21 possessing marijuana under 1 ounce.

9/18, 11:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Taylor St.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. He determined it was only a verbal argument, and the man agreed to leave to allow the situation to calm down. No further action was taken.

9/18, 5:46 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Route 7

Officer Larente spoke with a complainant regarding a late report of a minor motor vehicle crash. He documented the incident for the person’s insurance claim.

9/18, 9:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Milton Falls Ct.

Officer Brown responded to a report of a verbal argument outside a residence. On his arrival, the two parties had calmed down. The parties separated, and one of them left the area.

9/19, 5:41 a.m., Vandalism, Roberts Ct.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a vandalized vehicle. Upon arrival, he found the window was smashed, but nothing appeared to be taken.

9/19, 3:07 p.m., Intoxication, Route 7

Officer Bosworth and Sgt. Locke responded to a report of an intoxicated male. The male was located and then transported back to his residence and released into his family’s care.

9/19, 6:46 p.m., Noise, Manley Rd.

Cpl. LaFountain and Officer Bosworth responded to Manley Road for a report of gunshots being fired. Upon speaking with the complainant and checking the area, they couldn’t determine the gunshots’ origin, nor did they hear any more gunshots.

9/20, 11:48 a.m., Sexual Assault, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook investigated a report of inappropriate touching between two Milton students. At the conclusion of the investigation, the offender was cited into juvenile court for lewd and lascivious conduct.

9/20, 3:14 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7 at Shore Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter observed a man walking north on Route 7 and stopped to check in on him. The man advised he was walking to St. Albans after learning last minute he needed to pick up his daughter from school, and he had no transportation. The man was given a courtesy ride to Georgia.

6930, 9/20, 4:23 p.m., Burglary, West Milton Rd.

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of a home burglary. The case is still under active investigation.

9/20, 9:34 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Corbin responded to a verbal disturbance between neighbors. Upon arrival, the neighbors were separated and going their separate ways.

9/21, 5:34 a.m., Domestic Assault – Felony, Cooper Rd.

Officers Corbin and Officer responded to Cooper Road for a report of a domestic assault. Bradley M Daniel, 40, of Milton was subsequently arrested and charged with felony first-degree aggravated domestic assault and interfering with access to emergency services. Daniel was lodged and arraigned later that day.

9/21, 8:51 p.m., Noise, Route 7

Officer Corbin responded to a report of loud music coming from a residence. Upon arrival he did not hear anything, but witnesses advised loud music was playing from a truck that had since left.

9/22, 8:15 a.m., Drugs, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Philbrook issued a minor a civil ticket for being in possession of tobacco.

9/22, 5:21 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7 at Bombardier Rd.

Officer Larente was dispatched for a report of a vehicle that made an illegal left turn from Route 7 onto Bombardier Road. Officer Larente located the operator several days later and spoke with them about this incident.

9/23, 4:53 p.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Officer Larente was called after construction workers found bones. He and Cpl. LaFountain located several bones. Vt. Fish and Wildlife warden Robert Currier responded and assisted. Their investigation determined the bones were most likely animal in origin and dumped on the property when fill was brought in. The officers observed no signs of criminal activity.

9/24, 8:05 a.m., Accident – Property Damage, Route 7

Officer Larente responded to a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash in front of Dunkin Donuts. Investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was headed southbound and attempted to make a left hand turn into the parking lot. Vehicle #1 did not see Vehicle #2 that was headed northbound and turned in front of it, causing the collision. No injuries were reported, and no further action was taken.

9/24, 8:32 p.m., Accident – Leaving the Scene, Dewey Dr.

Officer Brown responded to a report of red pickup truck that may have backed into a fence and the left the area. No further information was given, and Brown didn’t find any damage to the fence or post.

9/25, 11:20 a.m., Public Assist, Boysenberry Dr.

A male called to report that he could hear his girlfriend and her mother arguing when he was on the phone with his girlfriend. Sgt. Steven Laroche and Officer Jones responded and found that no criminal activity took place, and the argument was in fact the girlfriend yelling at her boyfriend over the phone before she hung up on him.

9/25, 5:10 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Woodcrest Circ.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a vehicle driving in circles in the neighborhood. He did not locate anything suspicious or the vehicle.

9/25, 6:35 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a man yelling at two women about how they brought their dogs in. The caller was concerned the women caused harm to the dogs. Officer Corbin noted the man had been drinking and observed the dogs inside. The dogs showed no signs of injury and appeared happy and healthy. Officer Corbin told the parties to stay separated from each other for the night.

9/25, 11:55 p.m., Drugs, Route 7

Officer Coulombe performed a motor vehicle stop. During the course of the stop, he obtained consent to search the vehicle and located various drug paraphernalia items. He issued the operator a civil ticket for operation on a suspended license.

9/26, 3:52 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Route 7

Officer Raymond spoke with a woman about concerns about her ex-spouse who came to her place of employment and threatened and harassed her. Officer Raymond explained several options available.

9/26, 6:47 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Coulombe spoke with a complainant who was concerned someone he knows was going to call DCF to make false claims against him regarding his children. Officer Coulombe advised the complainant to contact DCF with his concerns.

9/26, 9:30 p.m., DUI, Route 7 at Chrisemily Ln.

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of an erratic driver on Route 7. He located the vehicle and subsequently arrested the operator, a 57-year-old woman from Milton, for suspicion of DUI.