Wednesday, Oct. 5 – Tuesday, Nov. 1

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

69

TICKETS

6 Speeding

3 Using portable electronic device, 1st violation

2 Driving with suspended license

2 Uninspected vehicles

2 Uninsured drivers

1 Passenger restrictions

1 Pedestrian ROW in crosswalk

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Domestic assault

1 DUI, 1st offense

1 DUI, 2nd and subsequent

TOTAL CALLS

201

10/25, 12:39 p.m., Domestic Assault –Misdemeanor, Lawnwood Dr.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival the suspect had already left the scene. Jazmine Jarvis, 27, of Milton was later located and cited for domestic assault and violation of conditions of release. She was arraigned in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 2.

10/25, 12:07 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Officer Ed Larente responded to a neighbor dispute. He spoke with both parties and determined the dispute was verbal only. He encouraged them to avoid each other to prevent further escalation.

10/25, 5:07 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Park Pl.

Officers responded to Bombardier Park for a report of two juveniles attempting to set items on fire. Both juveniles were located and identified. The case was referred to the Restorative Justice Panel for resolution.

10/25, 10:03 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.

Cp. Gordon LaFountain checked on a vehicle parked in the rear parking area of the elementary/middle school. Investigation determined it belonged to a school employee.

10/26, 12:32 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Forbes Rd.

Officer Larente took a report of sports equipment that was accidentally left on Forbes Road and was gone when the owner returned to retrieve it. The equipment has not been located.

10/27, 9:23 a.m., Juvenile Problem,

Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook was notified by school officials of a behavioral issue involving students. No law enforcement action was taken.

10/27, 2:03 p.m., Missing Person, Park Pl.

Officers responded to a report of a missing 2-year-old at Bombardier Park. Officers began searching the area and requested assistance from the Milton Fire Department for manpower. The child was located after a short search.

10/27, 5:23 p.m., Drugs, Route 7

Officer Richard Corbin conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration. Marijuana, another suspected drug and drug paraphernalia was recovered during a search of the vehicle. The operator was issued traffic tickets for operating with a suspended license, no insurance and no registration. Laboratory analysis of the suspected drugs is pending.

10/27, 6:14 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Officer Jareco Coulombe received a report of a possibly intoxicated female driving on the grass of an apartment complex. He determined the female was not intoxicated.

10/27, 7:03 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Cpl. Chris Grenier responded to a report of an erratic driver. He checked the area but was not able to locate the vehicle involved.

10/28, 10:20 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Bombardier Park

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of juveniles attempting to vandalize a building on Park Place. He checked the area but did not locate the juveniles involved. He determined there was no damage to the building.

10/28, 3:26 p.m., Noise, Shore Rd.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area. They located the source of the noise and determined the shooting was being done in a safe location, and the shooters had permission from the property owner.

10/28, 5:48 p.m., Public Assist, North Rd.

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of a possible trespasser. Upon arrival he assisted the homeowner in determining no one was on the property.

10/28, 7:27 p.m., Car Seat Inspection, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond assisted a resident with the installation of a car seat. Residents can call 893-2424 to schedule an appointment for a car seat installation/inspection.

10/29, 12:18 a.m., DUI, Middle at Hobbs Rd.

Officer Jones observed a vehicle driving with no headlights. He conducted a motor vehicle stop and arrested a 66-year-old Milton woman for DUI. Her arraignment is scheduled for November 16 in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division.

10/29, 5:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle. Officer Coulombe located and stopped the vehicle involved. Both occupants reported an argument that was verbal only. No further action was taken.

10/30, 6 a.m., Public Assist, Overlake Dr.

Officers responded to numerous reports of fallen trees, damaged utility poles and downed utility lines due to the wind storm. Traffic control was set up as necessary, and the appropriate utility companies were notified.

10/30, 11:24 a.m., Suspicious, Milton

Detective Frank Scalise took a report of a possible assault involving juveniles. The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations was notified of the report.

10/30, 10:34 p.m., Suspicious, James Dr.

Officers responded to a report of eggs being thrown at a residence. The area was checked, but the suspects were not located. No other reports were received.

10/31, 11:16 p.m., Animal Problem, Russell Circ.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of a loose dog in the area but was unable to locate it.

10/31, 7:12 p.m., Larceny, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Charles Brown responded to a report of stolen bicycles. The case is still being investigated.

10/31, 8:51 p.m., Larceny, Route 7

Officer Brown responded to a report of a stolen bicycle. The case is still being investigated.

10/31, 10:44 p.m., Juvenile Problem, West Milton Rd.

Officers responded to a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located and returned home.