Wednesday, Oct. 4 – Tuesday, Oct. 11

WRITTEN WARNINGS

29

TICKETS

4 Possessing marijuana

3 Speeding

1 Driving with suspended license

1 Interstate highway regulations

1 Operating without license

1 Passenger restrictions

ARRESTS

2 Petit larceny

1 Domestic assault

1 Possession/cultivation of marijuana

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

159

10/4, 9:04 a.m., Public Assist, McMullen Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond spoke with a citizen about a vehicle she’d purchased. She was upset after finding out it had more rust and mechanical issues than she was aware of upon purchasing it. Officer Raymond advised her it was a civil issue.

10/4, 3:17 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Racine Rd.

Officer Noi Jones responded to an argument between a parent and their teenage child. The child had left the residence prior to him arriving. He spoke with the parent about options and resources available.

10/4, 7:57 p.m., Larceny, Owen Ct.

Cpl. Chris Grenier spoke with a citizen who wanted to report another child had possibly stolen his child’s phone. Before he could contact the parent of the other child involved, the complainant advised the situation was resolved between the parents and no longer required police involvement.

10/4, 11:11 p.m., Suspicious, East Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a suspicious male on the complainant’s porch. The male was gone prior to his arrival.

10/5, 8:28 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Aurora Ln.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook dealt with an ongoing school truancy issue.

10/5, 9:07 a.m., Public Assist, Industrial Ln.

Officer Raymond responded to the area for a report of a suspicious male. Upon arriving, she determined the male was a private investigator.

10/5, 3:11 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Middle Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically. He stopped the vehicle, and the operator advised they were swerving to avoid potholes.

10/5, 4:04 p.m., Animal Problem, Westford Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter received a complaint of a fox acting erratically in the caller’s yard. He contacted Vermont Fish & Wildlife, which dispatched a game warden.

10/5, 6:23 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Taylor St.

Officer Raymond dealt with an online harassment issue. The case is still being investigated.

10/6, 10:29 a.m., Illegal Dumping, Kienle Rd.

Detective Nick Hendry spoke with a citizen reporting possible illegal dumping. Hendry determined the property was privately owned and the property may be associated with the business.

10/6, 4:07 p.m., Drugs, Rainbow Pl.

Officer William Bosworth spoke with a citizen who observed a suspicious vehicle whose occupants were suspected of using drugs. The vehicle departed prior to his arrival.

10/6, 6:39 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of a suspicious male wearing camouflage and carrying a rifle. The area was checked with negative results, and no other suspicious activity was reported.

10/7, 11:25 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Officer Bosworth took a call about a late-reported motor vehicle crash for insurance purposes. There was only minor property damage and no injuries reported.

10/8, 8:18 a.m., Animal Problem, Middle Rd.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of geese in the roadway. Upon arrival, there were no geese in or near the road.

10/8, 2:41 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Bosworth spoke with a citizen about questions they had related to orders prohibiting stalking.

10/9, 10:10 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of a juvenile who left the school without permission. Prior to his arrival, the student returned, and no further police involvement was necessary.

10/10, 7:48 a.m., Threats/Harassment, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Philbrook dealt with a child custody issue and assisted school personnel with issuance of a trespass notice.

10/10, 10:17 a.m., Vandalism, Park Pl.

Officer Jones took a report of vandalism to town property in the Milton recreation fields and associated buildings. The incident is currently under investigation.

10/10, 12:17 p.m., Domestic Assault, Sweeney Farm Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a domestic assault. He subsequently arrested Deborah Bouchard, 55, of Milton, who was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on October 12.

10/10, 6:15 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Cooper Rd.

Officer Corbin spoke with a citizen regarding a common scam in which a person calls requesting a money transfer to claim a larger cash prize. He advised the caller to never give out personal information or wire money to anyone she does not know.

10/10, 9:34 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier responded to a report of a vehicle operating in an unsafe and erratic manner. He spoke with the operator at their residence about the complaint and determined they were not under the influence.

10/10, 10:12 p.m., Drugs, River St. at Main St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle for defective equipment and subsequently recovered marijuana after consent was granted to search the vehicle. Several occupants were issued diversion paperwork.