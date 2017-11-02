Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Tuesday, Oct. 24

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

59

TICKETS

6 Gross limits on highways

4 Driving with suspended license

4 Uninspected vehicles

2 Speeding

2 Using portable electronic device, 1st violation

1 Consuming alcohol while driving

1 Condition of vehicle

1 Passing school bus

1 Stop sign

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Driving with suspended license

TOTAL CALLS

226

10/18, 8:30 a.m., Vandalism, Tennis Ct.

Officer Jareco Coulombe took a complaint of vandalism to town property at the Tennis Court Park. Several picnic tables were tipped over and damaged, and trashcans were dumped out. The case is still under investigation.

10/18, 8:31 a.m., Disorderly Conduct, Haydenberry Dr.

Cpl. Chris Grenier responded to a report of a male acting irrationally and harassing patrons at McDonald’s. After speaking with the employees and patrons, the male was issued with a notice of trespass for the store at the request of the store manager.

10/18, 10:53 a.m., Suspicious, Centre Dr.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Milton Family Practice parking lot. He determined the occupant was a cab driver waiting for a patron. The driver’s license was suspended, so Officer Corbin gave the patron a courtesy ride to her destination in town.

10/18, 5:17 p.m., Disturbance, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of several juveniles acting disorderly and disruptive at Milton Public Library. He warned the juveniles about their behavior and contacted their parents to advise them of the incident.

10/18, 10:24 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter notarized a document for a citizen for a court proceeding that morning.

10/19, 3:16 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Main St.

Officer Coulombe dealt with a late report of a dispute over a man taking photographs. The complainant felt it was odd that the operator of the vehicle stopped and started taking photographs of a house, so he confronted him about it. The man with the camera advised he did not have to tell the complainant what it was regarding. Officer Coulombe later contacted the man, who advised he was taking photographs relating to a bankruptcy proceeding.

10/19, 3:31 p.m., Suspicious, Railroad St.

Cpl. Grenier responded to a late report of a suspicious male who had chased several children after they’d entered an abandoned property on Railroad Street. The abandoned property was checked as well as the surrounding area, and no one matching the description was located.

10/19, 5:40 p.m., Larceny, Westford Rd.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook took a complaint of stolen pumpkins. The case is still active.

10/19, 9:55 p.m., Assist Motorist, Route 7 at Forbes Rd.

Officer Noi Jones stopped to check on a motorist whose vehicle was disabled on U.S. Route 7. She advised her tire had blown out, and she had help on the way. She advised she did not need police assistance.

10/20, 7:57 a.m., Vandalism, Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen took a complaint of a broken car window at a car dealership on U.S. Route 7. The case is still active.

10/20, 11:55 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officer McQueen took a complaint that a manhole cover was removed, and a wire was moved from near a business. There was no permanent damage caused.

10/20, 4:46 p.m., Assist Motorist, Railroad St. at McMullen Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with the operator of a vehicle which was parked in a dangerous spot. He asked her to move to another location for safety reasons.

10/20, 5:17 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Main St. at Sawmill Rd.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically. He located the vehicle and spoke with the operator who did not show any signs of impairment.

10/20, 8:22 p.m., Suspicious, Racine Rd.

Officer William Bosworth responded for an anonymous caller reporting all the neighborhood dogs were barking. The caller thought, based on the dogs’ behavior, there might be a bear in the area. The area was checked, and nothing was observed.

10/21, 1:07 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Ed Larente assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession from Minor’s Funeral Home.

10/21, 1:44 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Railroad St.

Officer Larente responded to a report of several subjects in an abandoned building on Railroad Street. He advised the subjects to leave, as they were on private property, and the building was not safe to enter.

10/21, 6:17 p.m., Accident-Personal Injury, I-89 NB

Officer Charles Brown assisted Vermont State Police with a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 89.

10/22, 10:28 a.m., Suspicious, Jenna Ln.

Officer Larente spoke to a caller who wanted to report a prank on her and her neighbor. The caller reported her and the neighbors’ door were tied together with rope, preventing either door from being opened. The caller advised they removed the rope, and there was no damage.

10/22, 6:26 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, North Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on. He spoke with the parties involved and determined no enforcement was necessary. The parties were advised to separate for the evening to avoid continuation of the argument.

10/22, 8:39 p.m., Public Assist, East Rd.

Officer Bosworth spoke with a complainant and determined the incident had occurred in the Town of Colchester. He forwarded the complaint to the Colchester Police Department for further action.

10/22, 11:20 p.m., Suspicious, River St.

Officer Bosworth checked on a vehicle with its marker lights on. The vehicle was found secure and undamaged. No suspicious activity was noted in the area.

10/23, 12:14 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Middle Rd.

A caller reported a vehicle running a stop sign on Middle Road. Officer Coulombe checked the area but could not locate the vehicle described.

10/23, 10:24 p.m., Noise, West Milton Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of possible gunshots or fireworks on West Milton Road. The area was checked, and nothing was located.

10/24, 10:58 a.m., Arrest on Warrant, Route 7

Sgt. Paul Locke observed a minor motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer backing up for a delivery. He determined the truck driver had an active arrest warrant. The truck driver was transported to court.

10/24, 8:18 p.m., Animal Problem, Hobbs Rd.

Animal Control Officer Justin Bergeron observed a dog at large and gave a verbal warning to the owner.

10/24, 10:49 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7 at Howard Dr.

Cpl. Porter and several officers responded to a report of a suicidal female indicating she was planning to jump off the bridge on Route 7 near Lake Arrowhead. Officers, including a police crisis negotiator from the Colchester Police Department, spoke with the woman, and she agreed to speak with a counselor at the hospital. MPD was assisted by the Colchester Police Department, Milton Fire Department and Milton Rescue. U.S. Route 7 was closed for approximately one hour.