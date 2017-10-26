Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Tuesday, Oct. 17

WRITTEN WARNINGS

46

TICKETS

8 Underage drinking tickets

4 Driving with suspended license

4 Uninsured drivers

2 Speeding

2 Uninspected vehicles

1 Failure to display front plate

1 Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle

1 Using portable electronic device, 1st violation

ARRESTS

1 Domestic assault

1 Possession/cultivation of marijuana, 2+ oz. or >3 plants

TOTAL CALLS

194

10/11, 10:40 a.m., Threats/Harassment, Woodcrest Circ.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of an argument between family members over noise. The suspect was not located at the time of the response.

10/11, 3:26 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, East Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a report of erratic driving by a truck with a ladder on it. The vehicle was not located.

10/11, 3:47 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Officer Larente responded to a report that a juvenile had left school property. The child was located and brought back to school, and the child’s parents were called.

10/11, 7:41 p.m., Suspicious, Middle Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke responded to a report of a vehicle driving around behind the tennis courts, but he could not locate it.

10/11, 8:58 p.m., Public Assist, Herrick Ave.

A caller was walking a child to school and reported a vehicle driving on the curb at the entrance to Milton Middle School. The vehicle was not located.

10/12, 1:24 p.m., Animal Problem, Meadow Rd.

An animal control officer responded to a call that a 10-pound poodle mix with a red collar and microchip had gone missing mid-morning.

10/12, 3:08 p.m., Stalking, School St.

Officer Larente responded to a complaint from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend showed up at her place a few days ago and has been emailing and calling her nonstop. She did not want to file a formal complaint.

10/12, 5:15 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Larente responded to the Milton Public Library for a report of a group or 7 or 8 kids being unruly. The librarian advised the kids had left but asked for a little extra patrol in the area, as groups of kids tend to come from the teen center across the street in the late afternoon.

10/12, 9:05 p.m., Threats/Harassment, School St.

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a complaint from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and her new boyfriend. The officer advised the complainant to consider a trespass warning.

10/13, 8:50 a.m., Threats/Harassment, Rebecca Lander Dr.

SRO Cpl. Scott Philbrook met with a student who has been having a lot of anxiety over feeling like they are being stalked by a student who had already graduated from school. The student was worried about the football game that evening, and a safety plan was worked out. Philbrook advised the student to speak to an adult or police officer at the game.

10/13, 7:16 p.m., Domestic Assault, Lake Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a female that came to the police department to report an assault by her soon-to-be ex-husband. The suspect was cited to appear in court.

10/13, 10:11 p.m., Vandalism, Bedard Ln.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of vandalism in which the suspect arrived on Bedard Lane and keyed two cars. The incident was caught on home security cameras.

10/14, 5:06 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Chris Grenier observed a vehicle in the Shortstop parking lot with a male operator who appeared to be asleep. Upon approaching to check on his welfare, Grenier observed the male was actually using a phone. He spoke with the man, who told the officer he was having car trouble and letting it cool down before continuing home.

10/14, 6:29 p.m., Suspicious, Park Pl.

Officer Noi Jones was dispatched to Bombardier Park for reports of a man standing in the treeline watching people. Upon his arrival, there was no one in the park. The park on Park Place was also checked, and there was no one who matched the description given.

10/14, 8:43 a.m., Suspicious, River St.

Officers Corbin and Coulombe responded to River Street for a report of a person throwing a rock at a family in their backyard. Officers met with the residents, who said they believed the person who did it headed south along the river. Officers were unable to locate any of the individuals involved. There rock did not strike anyone, and there were no injuries.

10/14, 10:51 p.m., Drugs, Route 7 at Catamount Dr.

Officer Coulombe executed a routine traffic stop, during which he seized 2.6 grams of marijuana. The suspect was arrested.

10/15, 1:02 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a complainant about a woman’s ex-boyfriend with whom she shares custody of their 9-month-old daughter, without a court order. She stated she is concerned for her daughter when she is with the father because he won’t communicate with her.

10/16, 12:03 a.m., Public Assist, East Rd.

Cpl. Grenier observed a man walking on East Road near the tree farm. Due to the time of night, he stopped to make sure the man was all right. The man advised he was walking from his place of employment at Hannaford in Williston because he did not have a car. Grenier provided him a courtesy ride back to his residence on Kingsbury Crossing.

10/16, 7:46 a.m., Vandalism, Herrick Ave.

Officer Larente responded to Milton Elementary and Middle School for a vandalism complaint. On arrival, he was directed to the side of the building where he saw white spray paint with the verbiage, “ALL HAIL DANNY DEVITO” and an anarchist symbol. The school advised it happened sometime between Friday, Oct. 13 at 3:30 p.m. and that morning at 6 a.m. The school was checking video surveillance but did not believe they would locate anything, as cameras are not directed toward the area that was vandalized. School officials agreed to contact Officer Larente with any updates.

10/16, 12:17 p.m., Public Assist, Allen Dr.

Officer Larente spoke by telephone with a complainant on Allen Drive regarding a concern about possible contractor fraud. He explained he originally hired a contractor to do some home improvement renovations but said the contractor walked off the job. Officer Larente encouraged both parties to continue to communicate and come to an agreement on the time and work completed.

10/17, 9:36 a.m., Suspicious, Everest Rd.

Sgt. Locke responded to a vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with four-way flashers activated. The vehicle was gone on his arrival.

10/17, 1:15 p.m., Burglary, Cooper Rd.

Detective Nick Hendry and Officer McQueen responded to a call that a person’s house had been broken into and was destroyed on the inside, but they were unsure if anything was taken. The incident is still under investigation.

10/17, 5:11 p.m., Theft of Service, Turner Ave.

Officer Larente responded to a complaint by Green Cab that a customer stole $50 out of the cab on his ride home from Burlington. The suspect later confessed to the theft.