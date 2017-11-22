Wednesday, Nov. 8 to Tuesday, Nov. 14

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

22

TICKETS

2 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

2 Driving with suspended license

2 Gross limits on highways

2 Uninspected vehicles

2 Using portable electronic device, 1st violation

1 Misusing number plates

1 Operation of oversize vehicle with no permit

1 Speeding

1 Uninsured driver

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

TOTAL CALLS

161

11/8, 5:13 a.m., Assist Motorist, Route 2

Cpl. Jason Porter observed a vehicle that appeared disabled on U.S. Route 2. He made contact with the operator who was preparing to go hunting.

11/8, 9:56 a.m., Recovered Property, Peterson Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen located an unoccupied vehicle that was reported stolen out of Burlington. A wrecker was contacted to remove the vehicle, and it was towed to the Burlington Police Department.

11/8, 12:20 p.m., Suspicious, Dewey Dr.

Officer McQueen spoke with a resident who called to report a suspicious incident from the previous night. The complainant advised two men knocked on her door and requested to come inside because they were cold. The complainant was unfamiliar with the men and told them they could not come inside. They left without incident.

11/8, 3:27 p.m., Public Assist, Railroad St.

A juvenile was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Officer Ed Larente assisted by providing him with a ride to a family member’s residence.

11/8, 7:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Boysenberry Dr.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the parties involved, and it was determined the dispute was only verbal. No further police assistance was needed.

11/9, 1:22 a.m., Suspicious, Cooper Rd.

Officers responded to a report of a resident observing a person running into the wooded area behind the residence. The area was checked, but no one was located.

11/9, 10:50 a.m., Animal Problem, Andrea Ln.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a barking dog. The barking had stopped when he arrived. He attempted to make contact with a resident, but no one was home.

11/9, 2:40 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Railroad St. at Hillary Ln.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a Chevrolet truck swerving all over the roadway, traveling south on Route 7 and then onto Railroad Street. He checked the area but was not able to locate the vehicle.

11/9, 5:07 p.m., Sex Offender Registry Check, Red Clover Way

Officers conducted routine sex offender compliance checks on 30 offenders in Milton. One possible violation is currently being investigated.

11/9, 7:59 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Russell Circ.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with family members and ensured they were separated for the evening to prevent further escalation.

11/9, 9:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Russell Circ.

Officer William Bosworth responded to a disturbance between family members. He provided mediation and offered services to assist in conflict resolution.

11/10, 4:12 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officers responded a report of someone pounding on a caller’s door. Police searched the area but did not hear anything. No other complaints were received.

11/10, 3:50 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook is investigating a report of a fight at the high school.

11/10, 7:23 p.m., Car Seat Inspection, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond assisted a resident with a car seat installation/inspection.

11/11, 7:41 a.m., Overdose, Route 7

Officers responded to a report of a possible drug overdose. Drug paraphernalia was recovered. The patient was unresponsive, and Milton Rescue transported the person to the hospital.

11/11, 3:25 p.m., Larceny from Vehicle, Edgewater Terr.

Officer Richard Corbin is investigating a report that a tablet and external hard driver were stolen from a man’s unlocked vehicle. Residents are encouraged to always lock vehicles and remove valuables to deter this type of theft.

11/12, 9:56 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Detective Nick Hendry is investigating a report of possible credit card fraud.

11/12, 3:08 p.m., Assist Motorist, Route 7 at Forbes Rd.

Officer Coulombe assisted a disabled motorist by staying with the vehicle until the tow truck arrived.

11/13, 9:42 a.m., Public Assist, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Philbrook spoke with a parent and answered questions about issues a child is having at school.

11/13, 2:53 p.m., Suspicious, Haydenberry Dr.

Officers responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. The vehicle was located, and the operator was screened for possible DUI. There was insufficient evidence of criminal activity, so the operator made arrangements to have someone else drive the vehicle.

11/13, 5:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Russell Circ.

Officer Larente responded to a reported domestic disturbance. Officers mediated the situation and made arrangements for counseling services.

11/14, 11:37 a.m., Fraud, Nancy Dr.

Officer McQueen took a report of theft of rental property. He is still investigating the case.

11/14, 1 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Philbrook assisted in locating a student who left the school without permission.

11/14, 4:55 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of several juveniles trespassing on private property. Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone. No other complaints were received.

11/14, 11:35 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Charles Brown responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, there was no audible disturbance. Officers searched the area and did not locate anyone, and no other complaints were received.