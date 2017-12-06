Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Tuesday, Nov. 28

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

44

TICKETS

3 Uninsured drivers

2 Driving with suspended license

2 Operation on approach of emergency vehicle

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Speeding

1 Starting parked vehicles

1 Stop sign

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Excessive speed

1 Negligent operation

1 Violating release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

148

11/22, 6:49 a.m., Vandalism, Railroad St.

Officer Ed Larente is investigating a report of a vehicle window that was shot with a BB gun.

11/22, 11:04 a.m., Public Speaking, Gonyeau Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke gave a presentation about vehicle weight limits.

11/22, 1:14 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen investigated a minor two-car parking lot crash. Both vehicles were backing out of parking spaces when the crash occurred. There were no injuries.

11/22, 10:42 p.m., Hazmat Incident, Jenna Ln.

Officers assisted the Milton Fire Department with a report of a strong smell of gas in an apartment building. Fire personnel determined the smell was caused by a gas stove that was left on.

11/22, 11:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officers responded to a report of people arguing outside a residence. Upon arrival, they did not locate anyone in the area, and no other complaints were received.

11/23, 2:58 a.m., Noise, Route 7

Officer Charles Brown responded to a report of a male who was outside a residence yelling. He checked the area but was not able to locate the male.

11/24, 2:09 a.m., Larceny, Route 7

Officers responded to a noise complaint. Further investigation revealed letters had been stolen off a sign board at a local business. This case is still being investigated.

11/24, 10:28 a.m., Suspicious, Atrium Way

Officer Richard Corbin is investigating a dispute between family members in reference to the ownership of property.

11/24, 1:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman. He made contact with them, and both denied there was a problem. He attempted to speak to neighbors in the area but could not locate anyone who witnessed the reported incident.

11/24, 5:35 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Hemlock Rd.

Officer Corbin spoke with a complainant about her son receiving harassing messages. He provided information on court orders and also spoke with the person who was sending the messages.

11/25, 4:19 a.m., Suspicious, Manley Rd.

Officers responded to a report of two people trespassing on private property. They checked the area with the assistance of K9 Hatchi but were not able to locate anyone. Nothing was reported damaged or missing.

11/25, 9:38 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Red Clover Way

A complainant called to report his license plates were missing. The license plates were found earlier and were brought to the Milton Police Department. They were returned to the owner.

11/25, 11:43 a.m., Public Assist, Cold Spring Rd.

A resident called to report he would be having a small fire at his residence and did not want an emergency response in case another resident reported the fire. Officer Jareco Coulombe explained the process of obtaining a burn permit.

11/25 ,2:09 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Cpl. Chris Grenier responded to a report of erratic operation. He located the vehicle and spoke to the operator about the complaint. The operator claimed the other driver, who had called in the complaint, was operating erratically so he passed him. Grenier spoke with him about passing other vehicles in a safe manner.

11/25, 4:08 a.m., Larceny, Murray Ave.

Cpl. Grenier spoke with a complainant who wanted to report the theft of a trail camera.

11/25, 4:10 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Route 7

Officer Coulombe is investigating a report of a residence that was “toilet papered.” He is following up on leads.

11/25, 8:53 p.m., K9 Assist, Swanton Rd. at Jewett Ave.

Cpl. Jason Porter and K9 Hatchi assisted the St. Albans Police Department with a drug sweep of a vehicle.

11/26, 11:13 a.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Cpl. Grenier answered questions about the process for obtaining a restraining order.

11/26, 12:46 p.m., Animal Problem, McMullen Rd.

Animal control officer Justin Bergeron responded to a report of a found dog.

11/26, 4:38 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier met with a complainant in reference to footprints found outside a residence. The residence was checked, but no one was found inside.

11/26, 8:31 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Waterwheel Way

Officer Kendra Raymond assisted in looking for a juvenile who had left home. The juvenile was located.

11/27, 11:30 a.m., Mental Health Issue, Meadow Rd.

Officer Larente assisted Milton Rescue with a medical call.

11/27, 5:51 p.m., Accident – Property Damage, Route 7 at Lamoille Terr.

Officer McQueen investigated a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The deer was severely injured and was put down. There was minor damage to the vehicle.

11/28, 1:51 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Larente met with a resident who wanted to provide documents for a fraud case. He took the paperwork and forwarded it to Detective Frank Scalise, who is investigating the case.

11/28, 5:05 p.m., Animal Problem, Meadow Rd.

ACO Bergeron returned a found dog to its owner.