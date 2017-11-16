Wednesday, Nov. 1 to Tuesday, Nov. 7

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

48

TICKETS

7 Uninsured drivers

4 Driving with suspended license

3 Using portable electronic device, 1st violation

2 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

2 Inspection sticker not assigned

2 Speeding

1 Stop sign

1 Uninspected vehicle

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

3 Driving with criminally suspended license

2 Violation of release conditions

1 Cocaine possession

1 DUI, 2nd and subsequent

1 Eluding police while operating in grossly negligent manner

TOTAL CALLS

195

11/1, 12:40 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook dealt with a student who had left school without permission. The student was found later that day and was provided services to assist with an ongoing crisis.

11/1, 12:41 p.m., Suspicious, Jenna Ln.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of a suspicious male knocking on the door inside the Jenna Lane apartments. Corbin determined the male had locked himself out of his residence. During the interaction, Corbin learned that the male’s ride was on his way from St. Albans. The male advised he was no longer in need of assistance.

11/1, 5:34 p.m., Suspicious, East Rd.

An off-duty police officer called to report a suspicious male walking in the middle of East Road near the trestle. Officer Jareco Coulombe checked the area but was unable to locate anyone.

11/1, 8:31 p.m., Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Russell Circ.

Officer Noi Jones took a complaint that items were stolen out of an unlocked vehicle while parked in the Hannaford parking lot.

11/2, 2:45 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

The complaint Turned into a fraud investigation, which is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

11/2, 7:44 p.m., Suspicious, Kienle Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke and Cpl. Jason Porter responded to a report of several suspicious vehicles on Kienle Road. Upon arrival, no vehicles were located.

11/2, 10:37 p.m., Eluding Police, Ethan Allen Hwy.

Sgt. Locke attempted to stop a vehicle for erratic operation. The operator of the vehicle refused to stop, and a motor vehicle pursuit ensued. During the course of the pursuit, Stop Sticks were deployed to safely deflate the vehicles tires. The pursuit length was approximately 15 miles and crossed three towns, including Milton, Colchester and Essex. The Colchester and Essex police departments assisted in this incident. The operator, Daniel Bigelow, 45, of Milton, finally came to a stop and was taken into custody. He was charged with DUI – second or subsequent offense, driving with a criminally suspended license, eluding a police officer and violation of conditions of release. He was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

11/3, 10:07 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Police took a report of a speeding vehicle on Interstate 89 that had gotten off in Milton. Officer Ed Larente was unable to locate the vehicle, as a limited description was provided by the caller.

11/3, 8:39 p.m., Suspicious, Martell Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Martell Road. Upon arrival, the vehicle was gone. Other roads were checked in the area.

11/3, 11:50 p.m., Suspicious, Catamount Dr.

Officer Charles Brown observed light on in a construction vehicle on Catamount Drive. No employees were located, and Brown was able to turn off the lights.

11/4, 2:57 p.m., Phone Problem, Cooper Rd.

Officer Coulombe investigated a report of threatening text messages. He left the complainant a voicemail, but the complainant did not return the call.

11/4, 3:06 p.m., Suspicious, Route 2

Officer Larente responded to the Sand Bar State Park for a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, he located a male who had pulled over to take a nap.

11/4, 8:25 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

Officer Brown responded to a report of a vehicle that was illegally parked in the fire lane in front of Zachary’s Pizza. Upon arrival, the vehicle was gone.

11/4, 10:42 p.m., Suspicious, Elmer at Pep Pl.

Officer Brown responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Elmer Place at Pep Place. He identified one of the occupants as a resident of the neighborhood who was talking with a friend. No suspicious activity was observed.

11/5, 8:29 a.m., Vandalism, Hunting Ridge Ln.

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of vandalism. The complainant advised he heard a thump the previous evening and saw several kids standing near his residence. In the morning, he said his siding was fixed. The complainant advised a simple conversation with the neighborhood kids would be fine. Officer Coulombe spoke to the parents and made them aware.

11/5, 10:27 a.m., Drugs, Taylor St.

Officer Coulombe performed a traffic stop on Taylor Street. During the course of the traffic stop, he asked for and received consent to search the vehicle. As a result of the search, he located a small amount of cocaine and a small amount of marijuana. The operator, Nicole Bigelow, 25 years old, of St. Albans, was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on November 30 for possession of cocaine.

11/5, 3:49 p.m., Suspicious, Cooper Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a felon in possession of a firearm. Upon arriving, the subject was already gone. He spoke with the subject’s relatives, who advised the gun was a black powder pistol. Larente was unable to locate the subject to speak with him and verify the type of firearm.

11/6, 7:37 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Cherry St.

Cpl. Philbrook spoke with a parent who was concerned about their child who had left home after an argument to cool down. Philbrook spoke with the parent about the best way to speak with their child after they’d calmed down.

11/6, 10:21 a.m., Public Assist, Middle Rd.

A complainant had concerns over a business’ employee they believed might be high. Officer Coulombe spoke with the employee and did not see any signs of impairment.

11/6, 4:20 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise spoke with a subject at the Milton Police Department about a gun he wanted to purchase in a private sale. The subject wanted to make sure it was not listed as stolen. Scalise checked the firearm in the NCIC database and found it was not listed as stolen.

11/7, 6:12 a.m., Suspicious, Catamount Dr.

A citizen called to report a possible fire near his residence. Officer Jones responded and determined it was a controlled burn by a business, which had a burn permit.

11/7, 10:32 a.m., Public Speaking, Middle Rd.

Cpl. Chris Grenier spoke with a group of daycare students at the Milton Police Department. He gave a tour of the facility, vehicles and equipment and spoke with them about police officers’ role in in keeping them safe.

11/7, 4:50 p.m., Noise, Boysenberry Dr.

A citizen called about loud music and banging sounds from the neighboring residence. Cpl. Grenier spoke with the other residents about the noise, and they agreed to turn the music down. The banging was determined to be their children running around the apartment.

11/7, 10:58 p.m., Suspicious, Railroad St.

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of a possible burglary where the homeowner had returned home to find the front door wide open. Porter and K9 Hatchi conducted a check of the residence, and no suspects were located. No signs of criminal activity or unlawful entry were observed.