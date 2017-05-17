Wednesday, May 3 – Tuesday, May 9

WRITTEN WARNINGS

60

TICKETS

7 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

4 Using portable electronic device

2 Gross limits on highways

2 Speeding

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Texting while operating motor vehicle

1 Uninspected vehicle

1 Uninsured vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Domestic aggravated assault

1 Inference with access to emergency services

1 Violation of conditions of release

TOTAL CALLS

203

5/3, 12:15 a.m., Animal problem, North Rd.

Officer Bill Bosworth responded to a report of a loose horse in the area. He checked the area but was unable to locate the horse.

5/3, 2:54 p.m., Suspicious, Bombardier Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke handled a case generated by a report of pills in the area.

5/3, 5:58 p.m., ATV/snowmobile complaint, Overlake Dr.

Officer Richard Corbin spoke with a complainant about dirt bikes riding through the area. He was unable to locate anyone.

5/3, 9:14 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Nicholas Hendry talked with an operator after he observed the vehicle back into a small tree while attempting to turn around in a parking lot. He determined the driver was not under the influence and the tree was not damaged.

5/4, 3:26 a.m., K9 assist, U.S. Route 2A

Cpl. Jason Porter assisted Essex police with a suspect that led officers on a brief pursuit before crashing his vehicle into an embankment at the intersection of Gentes Rd. and Route 2A. The operator was not located.

5/4, 11:15 a.m., Traffic stop, Bombardier Rd./Centre Dr.

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle for expired registration and issued a written warning.

5/4, 4:52 p.m., Threats/harassment, Lawnwood Dr.

Officer Coulombe spoke with an individual regarding unwanted text messages and phone calls from an ex-boyfriend with whom she shared a phone plan.

5/4, 6:42 p.m., TRO/FRO service, U.S. Route 7

Officer Coulombe serviced a family court order.

5/5, 4:51 a.m., Larceny from motor vehicle, Barnum St.

Cpl. Porter is currently investigating a report of items stolen from a vehicle.

5/5, 10:07 a.m., Illegal dumping, Birch Ln.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a complaint of trash dumped on McMullen Rd. The trash consisted of two tires and a barrel with piping connected to it. Larente advised the complainant that the trash was probably there from Green Up Day; it was gone when he followed up the next day.

5/5, 1:24 p.m., Threats/harassment, Lawnwood Dr.

Officer Larente assisted Vt. Fish & Wildlife and Vermont State Police with a case in Jericho. Statements were obtained.

5/5, 10:21 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.

Officer Charles Brown received a report of juveniles in the area knocking on windows and doors.

5/6, 6:40 a.m., Animal problem, Lake Rd./Cary Dr.

Someone dropped a dog off at the police department; Officer Larente was able to return the animal to its owner.

5/6, 12:04 p.m., Agency assist, Devino Rd.

Officer Larente assisted Vt. Fish & Wildlife with locating an individual.

5/6, 10:31 p.m., Fireworks, Hobbs Rd.

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of fireworks nearby but did not find any activity on arrival. The caller confirmed the fireworks had stopped prior to Bosworth’s arrival; no further action was taken.

5/7, 3:01 a.m., Suspicious, Boysenberry Dr.

While conducting regular patrol, Officer Bosworth was looking for possible car break-ins and observed what he thought was a car with its door open. Further investigation revealed the vehicle had damage preventing the door from closing completely.

5/7, 10:25 a.m., Public assist, Sonya Rd.

Officer McQueen received a report of tents on “common land” and what appeared to be a campfire, but was unable to locate anyone in the area. He requested extra patrol in the area.

5/7, 3:36 p.m., Felony domestic assault, Jenna Ln.

Martin Bombard, 27, was cited with first degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services after choking and kicking a victim in the head and stomach. He was due in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 8.

5/7, 7:11 p.m., Animal problem, Sanderson Rd.

A caller contacted Vt. Fish & Wildlife after finding an injured turkey, but a warden was not available to respond. Officer Bosworth was granted permission to dispose of the bird.

5/8, 2:16 a.m., Public assist, Green St.

A complainant requested an officer accompany him to a residence where his daughter might be located. Officer Bosworth accompanied him, but no one came to the door.

5/8, 8:32 a.m., Traffic stop, Railroad St./Barnum St.

Officer Corbin issued a driver a warning for speeding.

5/8, 10:20 p.m., Violation of release conditions, Railroad St./Hillary Ln.

Officer Corbin stopped a vehicle for speeding. During the traffic stop, Corbin determined the operator was ordered not to have contact with one of his passengers. Andrew C. Lavallee, 31, was cited with violating conditions of release, processed at the Milton Police Department and transported to Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division for arraignment.

5/8, 5:39 p.m., Littering, Tennis Ct.

Cpl. Chris Grenier responded to the tennis courts on Middle Rd. for a report of someone changing and dumping their vehicle’s oil in the parking lot. Upon arrival, he spoke to the owner of the vehicle who had returned and was cleaning up the oil with Speedy-Dry.

5/9, 4:16 a.m., Burglary, U.S. Route 7 S.

Officer Hendry is currently investigating a burglary at Milton Beverage.

5/9, 12:12 p.m., Larceny, Nancy Dr.

Cpl. Grenier received a report of unreturned rented property. The case is pending.

5/9, 6:10 p.m., Threats/harassment, Dewey Dr.

Cpl. Grenier explained the civil restraining order process to parties concerned about threatening text messages and voicemails.

5/9, 10:07 p.m., Suspicious, W View Ct.

Officer Hendry received a complaint of threatening messages sent via Snapchat. The caller requested the person be trespassed from his home and advised they would look into getting a temporary restraining order through the court. Hendry explained that process.