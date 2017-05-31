Wednesday, May 17 – Tuesday, May 23

WRITTEN WARNINGS

42

TICKETS

7 Operating after suspension, revocation, refusal

5 Speeding

2 Gross limits on highways

2 Uninsured vehicles

2 Using portable electronic device

1 Consuming alcoholic beverage while driving

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Stop sign

1 Uninspected vehicle

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

4 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Domestic assault

1 Simple assault

1 Violation of conditions of release

TOTAL CALLS

193

5/17, 4:07 a.m., Fire assist, Donald Dr.

Officer Charles Brown assisted Milton Fire Department with a report of a strong odor of gas in the area.

5/17, 1:07 p.m., Larceny, McMullen Rd.

Officer Jareco Coulombe documented a report of a stolen item from a citizen’s property.

5/17, 1:53 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 7

Officer Coulombe responded to the report of an erratic operating vehicle. On his arrival, the vehicle was gone.

5/17, 7:45 p.m., Simple assault, Park Pl.

Cpl. Jason Porter handled a reported assault case involving a juvenile.

5/18, 1:00 a.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

Officer Nicholas Hendry responded to the report of people on top of a roof who might not have belonged there. On arrival, officers spoke with the juveniles and returned them to their respective homes.

5/18, 11:20 a.m., Disturbance, Hannah Beth Ln.

Sgt. Paul Locke handled a reported disturbance involving a property dispute.

5/18, 11:25 a.m., Larceny, Middle Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin documented the report of a stolen piece of property.

5/18, 5:54 p.m., Threats/harassment, U.S. Route 7 S

Officer Coulombe responded to a threatening complaint. He spoke with the parties involved and determined no criminal action had occurred.

5/19, 3:57 a.m., Traffic stop, Park Pl.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain stopped a vehicle and subsequently issued a ticket for speeding.

5/19, 8:16 a.m., Traffic stop, Westford Milton Rd./Prospect Hill

Officer Matthew McQueen stopped a vehicle and subsequently issued a ticket for speeding.

5/19, 9:19 a.m., Vandalism, Main St.

Officer McQueen documented a report of damaged property.

5/19, 3:17 p.m., Found/lost property, Bombardier Rd.

Officer McQueen logged found property and later located the owner.

5/20, 9:38 a.m., Domestic disturbance, W Milton Rd.

Officer McQueen arrested and lodged Stanley Hamlin, 23, of Milton for domestic assault.

5/20, 12:45 p.m., Citizen dispute, Villemaire Dr.

Officer Corbin documented a citizen dispute complaint. He spoke with both parties and informed them they should not speak with each other.

5/20, 8:29 p.m., Fire department assist, Russell Circle.

Officer Brown investigated a possible illegal burning complaint but found no criminal action.

5/20, 10:49 p.m., Noise, Boysenberry Dr.

Cpl. LaFountain investigated a report of a group of loud people. On arrival, the noise he heard was not excessive.

5/21, 12:08 a.m., Disturbance, Haydenberry Dr.

Cpl. LaFountain spoke with a group of people who appeared to be having an argument. No criminal action was found.

5/21, 9:19 a.m., DLS, Manely Rd./Smith Rd.

Officer Ed Larente stopped a vehicle for a counterfeit inspection sticker. Larente determined the operator was driving with a criminally suspended license. He was cited to appear in court June 22.

5/21, 3:25 p.m., Suspicious, School St.

Officer Larente documented a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

5/21, 9:11 p.m., Fireworks, U.S. Route 7 S

Officer Brown responded to a report of fireworks being set off. On arrival, no fireworks were located. In Vermont, it is a crime to possess or use fireworks without a valid permit.

5/22, 7:33 a.m., Larceny from motor vehicle, Evergreen Dr.

Officer Coulombe documented a report of several items stolen from a vehicle.

5/22, 7:41 a.m., Larceny from motor vehicle, Evergreen Dr.

Cpl. Christopher Grenier documented a report of several items stolen from a vehicle.

5/22, 10:10 a.m., Public assist, U.S. Route 7

Cpl. Grenier documented a citizen’s previous report of a minor car crash.

5/22, 4:31 p.m., Directed patrol, Manley Rd.

Officer Coulombe and Officer Corbin conducted a directed patrol as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign.

5/23, 6:52 a.m., Disturbance, River St.

Officer Coulombe met with a citizen who reported someone breaking into their residence. On arrival, officers spoke with the parties involved and determined the person who was reportedly breaking in was a resident. No criminal action was found.

5/23, 12:26 p.m., Juvenile problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

SRO Cpl. Scott Philbrook met with school administrators to discuss a student. No criminal action was found at the time.

5/23, 4:15 p.m., Agency assist, Quarry Ln.

Cpl. Grenier checked a residence looking for a juvenile on behalf of another agency. The juvenile was not located.

5/23, 9:12 p.m., Fireworks, U.S. Route 7

Officer Hendry responded to a report of fireworks being set off, but none were located upon his arrival.