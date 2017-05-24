Wednesday, May 10 – Tuesday, May 16

WRITTEN WARNINGS

34

TICKETS

3 Speeding

2 Gross limits on highways

2 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

2 Uninsured vehicle

2 Unregistered vehicle

2 Using portable electronic device

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Stop sign

ARRESTS

1 Grossly negligent operation

TOTAL CALLS

161

5/10, 1:43 a.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

While at the Jolley Short Stop, Cpl. Jason Porter heard a female yelling from the area of Centre Drive. He subsequently spoke with an intoxicated male and female who said they’d been in an argument with a friend. Porter located the other female involved, who was also intoxicated, and provided her a courtesy transport back to her residence to ensure she made it home safely.

5/10, 9:12 a.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 7

Officer Ed Larente performed a traffic stop on a vehicle being operated by a female who was on her cell phone. He issued a ticket for the offense.

5/10, 11:39 a.m., Public assist, Railroad St.

Officer Larente received a request to contact a person whose family could not reach them to advise them of a relative with failing health. He was unable to contact the family member at the residence.

5/10, 3:28 p.m., Suspicious, Evergreen Dr.

Officer Larente responded to a report of an open door at a residence and children yelling in the area. Upon arrival, he determined the open door was only an exterior door, not a main residential door. He did not observe any children in the area; he spoke with several residents who advised there was no apparent emergency.

5/11, 8:22 a.m., Traffic stop, Westford Rd./Leclaire Dr.

Officer Matthew McQueen stopped a vehicle for an inspection sticker that had been peeled, causing the tamper-resistant material to show. He determined the sticker was assigned to the vehicle and had been reapplied after the windshield was replaced.

5/11, 10:09 a.m., Property damage, East Rd./North Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a minor motor vehicle crash at the intersection of North and East Road. There were no injuries reported, and the incident is still under investigation.

5/11, 5:37 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 7

Officer McQueen responded to a report of two vehicles operating erratically. He checked the area and was unable to locate either vehicle. The complainant did not provide registration plates.

5/11, 9:03 p.m., Public assist, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Bill Bosworth spoke with a citizen about advice on picking up property from a private residence. Bosworth told him to call the day he was planning to pick up the property if a dispute ensued or if the parties could not interact with each other amicably.

5/12, 8:02 a.m., Alcohol offense, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to Milton High School for a report of a student in possession of alcohol on school grounds. The student was sanctioned by school administrators and was referred to substance abuse screening as a condition for re-entry.

5/12, 10:53 a.m., Fraud, W Milton Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin spoke with a complainant regarding a possible home improvement fraud. The other party involved subsequently repaid the complainant for the work, which had not been completed. No further action was taken.

5/12, 7:12 p.m., Threats/harassment, Owen Ct.

Officer Kendra Raymond dealt with a verbal dispute between neighbors that was reported late. The complainant reported her neighbor had called her inappropriate names. Raymond documented the incident, as no crime had been committed.

5/13, 1:39 a.m., K9 assist, Shelburne Rd.

Cpl. Porter and K9 Hatchi responded to South Burlington to assist SBPD with a reported armed robbery. Porter deployed K9 Hatchi to track the direction of the suspect. A track was briefly followed, but no suspect was located, suggesting a vehicle had possibly been used.

5/13, 8:06 a.m., Larceny from motor vehicle, Sweeny Farm Rd.

Cpl. Christopher Grenier took a report of a stolen inspection sticker from an unlocked vehicle. He also spoke with the complainant regarding an appliance dolly that had been taken during the sale of a trailer without permission. The dolly was returned to the owner.

5/13, 9:20 a.m., Agency assist, Red Rock Rd.

Cpl. Grenier assisted Colchester police with a drowning incident on Malletts Bay. He assisted with attempting to locate the deceased as well as locating and notifying associates of the deceased.

5/13, 10:32 p.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7/Boysenberry Dr.

Officers responded to a report of a male following the callers with a knife in his hand. Officers arrived and ordered the male to drop the object, which was determined to be a stick lighter. The male was determined to not have any ill intent. No charges were filed.

5/14, 6:03 p.m., Noise, Ritchie Ave.

Officer Corbin responded to a noise complaint of loud music. Upon arrival, he asked the other party to turn the music down.

5/14, 11:45 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 7 S

Cpl. Jason Porter responded to a report of an erratic operator. Porter located the vehicle, which swerved into his lane of travel with no headlights on, almost striking his patrol car. He avoided a collision, and the vehicle slowly came to a stop. The operator, Steven Wheat, 27, of Milton, was arrested for DUI No. 2 and grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

5/15, 11:11 a.m., Disturbance, Ritchie Ave.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a neighbor dispute where one party was banging on the door of another. He is still investigating the incident.

5/15, 1:04 p.m., Traffic hazard, Hardscrabble Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a tree in the roadway. Public works was in the process of removing the tree when he arrived.

5/15, 7:59 p.m., Disturbance, Gilbert Sq.

Cpl. LaFountain dealt with a citizen dispute where one party had driven past the residence of the complainant and yelled out the window at him. LaFountain was unable to contact the other party involved, and no further complaints were received.

5/15, 9:43 p.m., Public assist, River St.

A complainant reported a vehicle was left in his driveway. Officers were unable to contact the owner and advised the caller contact a wrecker service to remove it at the owner’s expense, as it was on private property.

5/16, 4:24 p.m., TRO/FRO service, U.S. Route 7 S

Cpl. LaFountain served a temporary order for relief from abuse for Chittenden Superior Court.

5/16, 8:01 p.m., Fire assist, Cooper Rd.

Cpl. LaFountain responded to a report of possible illegal burning of trash. Upon arrival, he determined the individual was burning only natural wood products and had a permit and proper equipment on hand to extinguish the fire if necessary.