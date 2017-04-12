Wednesday, March 29 – Tuesday, April 4

WRITTEN WARNINGS

69

TICKETS

3 Driving with a criminally suspended license

1 Domestic assault

1 DUI, criminal refusal

1 DUI, first offense

1 DUI, second and subsequent offense

1 Excessive speed

1 Unlawful trespass

ARRESTS

8 Operating after suspension/refusal/revocation

6 speeding

3 Uninsured vehicles

3 Using portable electronic device

2 Uninspected vehicles

2 Unregistered vehicles

1 Consuming alcoholic beverage while driving

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Operating without learner’s permit

1 Stop sign

1 Turning prohibited

TOTAL CALLS

227

3/29, 8:37 a.m., Traffic Hazard, U.S. Route 7/West Milton Rd.

Officer William Bosworth located a disabled motor vehicle and assisted with traffic control.

3/29, 10:52 a.m., Found/lost property, Hibbard Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke documented a complainant’s report of lost identification.

3/29, 11:17 a.m., Suspicious, Garden Place

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in the area.

3/29, 5:05 p.m., ATV/snowmobile complaint, Murray Ave.

Officer Larente responded to a report of ATVs traveling in the roadway but did not locate any upon arrival.

3/30, 12:32 a.m., Directed patrol, Herrick Ave.

Officer Matthew McQueen checked the Milton Elementary School.

3/30, 1:04 a.m., Agency assist, Lamoille Terrace

Officer Charles Brown checked a residence for a vehicle at the request of another police department. He did not locate the vehicle.

3/30, 5:30 p.m., Citizen dispute, Red Clover Way

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a residence to assist in a citizen dispute. He explained the process to obtain a restraining order and provided sworn written statement forms.

3/30, 5:47 p.m., Domestic assault, Mackenzie Ln.

Officer Bosworth arrested a man for domestic assault. He was due in court on April 4.

3/31, 8:40 a.m., Agency assist, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook assisted the Milton Middle School in a student matter.

3/31, 9:07 a.m., Public speaking, U.S. Route 7 S.

Cpl. Jason Porter hosted a safety briefing with the Milton Artists’ Guild.

3/31, 2:54 p.m., Suspicious, River St.

Officer Nicholas Hendry responded to a report of a male in need of assistance, but he determined the man did not need help after speaking with him.

3/31, 6:37 p.m., Disturbance, Woodcrest Circle

Officer Hendry responded to a citizen disturbance and spoke with the parties involved, who did not pursue criminal charges. Hendry explained the process of obtaining a restraining order.

4/1, 10:08 a.m., Traffic hazard, Poor Farm Rd.

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of a tree blocking the roadway, but the tree had been removed upon his arrival.

4/1, 5:51 p.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

Cpl. Porter responded to a report of property being thrown from a vehicle. On arrival, the property had already been picked up.

4/1, 10:24 p.m., Intoxication, Kingswood Dr.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of an intoxicated person attempting to drive a vehicle. Corbin arrived on scene and spoke with the person, who consented to Corbin transporting them to ACT 1.

4/1, 11:04 p.m., Disturbance, Merrill Lane

Officer Corbin responded to a verbal disturbance. He spoke with the parties involved and explained the restraining order process. No criminal action was found.

4/2, 10:08 a.m., Vandalism, Woodcrest Cir.

Officer Hendry responded to a report of vandalism to the door of a residence. He spoke with possible suspects; no criminal action is filed at this time.

4/2, 2:24 p.m., Felony domestic assault, Middle Rd.

Officer Hendry investigated a report of domestic assault and issued a citation to a juvenile defendant.

4/2, 3:55 p.m., Illegal dumping, Sheldon Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond disposed of several syringes found on the side of the road.

4/2, 4:47 p.m., Retail theft, Middle Rd.

Officer Hendry is currently investigating a retail theft.

4/3, 5:27 a.m., Larceny from motor vehicle, McMullen Rd.

Officer Corbin took a report of potentially stolen items from an unlocked vehicle overnight.

4/3, 1:29 p.m., Suspicious, Red Clover Way

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of found property near a residence.

4/3, 4:15 p.m., Trespass, Middle Rd.

Cpl. LaFountain issued a citation to a woman to appear in court on May 2 for unlawfully trespassing.

4/4, 9:54 a.m., Unsecured premise, Barnum St.

Officer Larente responded to an unsecured residence and secured it at the owner’s request.

4/4, 6:05 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 7

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of a vehicle operating erratically. He located the operator and issued a warning.