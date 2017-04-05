Wednesday, March 22 – Tuesday, March 28

WRITTEN WARNINGS

42

TICKETS

5 Speeding

4 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

1 Driver possessed open container

1 Obedience to traffic control devices

1 Uninsured vehicle

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Burglary

1 DUI, 1st offense

1 DUI, criminal refusal

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Drugs – Depressant, stimulant and narcotic possession, misdemeanor

TOTAL CALLS

154

3/22, 6:16 a.m., Traffic Hazard, Eagle Mountain Harbor Rd.

Officer Charles Brown responded to a report of a tree blocking the road. Public works was notified and responded to clear the road.

3/22, 11:44 a.m., Traffic stop, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond stopped a vehicle and issued the driver a written warning for erratic operation.

3/22, 1:42 p.m., Fraud, Hemlock Rd.

Officer Nick Hendry spoke with a resident about a possible phone scam and identity theft. He provided information on credit monitoring services.

3/22, 1:43 p.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

Officer Hendry responded to a report of possibly drug-related suspicious activity. Upon his arrival, the vehicles reported were no longer present.

3/23, 1:18 p.m., Fraud, Poor Farm Rd.

Detective Frank Scalise investigated a report of a fraudulent check received in the mail. It was determined to be part of a common scam in attempt to receive money from the recipient of the check.

3/23, 1:19 p.m., Simple assault, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook’s report was not complete at press time.

3/23, 6:56 p.m., Property damage, River St.

Officer Richard Corbin investigated a motor vehicle crash in which a vehicle struck a speed limit sign. There were no injuries reported. Corbin completed a crash report.

3/23, 9:01 p.m., Traffic stop, Dewey Dr.

Sgt. Paul Locke stopped a vehicle and issued a warning for speeding.

3/24, 12:38 a.m., Traffic stop, Duffy Rd./Rollin Irish Rd.

Officer Corbin stopped and ticketed an operator for traveling 23 mph over the posted speed limit.

3/24, 9:56 a.m., Property damage, East Rd./Marrs Hollow Rd.

Officer Ed Larente investigated a single vehicle crash in which the vehicle hit a guardrail after losing control on slippery roads. No injuries were reported.

3/24, 10:51 p.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 7

Sgt. Locke issued a warning to an operator for speeding.

3/25, 3:12 p.m., School resource officer activity, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Philbrook participated in the annual pinewood derby race at Milton Elementary School, placing third. Milton Rescue took first place.

3/25, 4:01 p.m., Threats/harassment, Merrill Ln.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain mediated a dispute between neighbors over a parking issue.

3/25, 7:25 p.m., ATV/snowmobile complaint, Sidesaddle Dr.

Officer Brown responded to a report of an ATV being operated on the road. He spoke with the operator, explained the laws regarding ATVs on roads and issued a verbal warning for the violation.

3/25, 8:49 p.m., Stolen vehicle, Cooper Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen is currently investigating a report of a vehicle taken from a residence several months ago.

3/26, 10:46 a.m., Domestic disturbance

Officer Larente spoke with a resident about a dispute that occurred during a child custody exchange. The dispute was determined to have been only verbal, and Larente suggested doing the exchange in a public place to avoid future confrontation.

3/26, 5:30 p.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

Officer Bill Bosworth is investigating a report of a theft from a closed business. The case remains open and under active investigation.

3/26, 6:42 p.m., Agency assist, Beebe Hill Rd.

Cpl. LaFountain assisted St. Albans police in relaying a message to a female.

3/26, 10:15 p.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 2

Cpl. LaFountain stopped and ticketed an operator for speeding.

3/27, 1:26 p.m., Suspicious, Shannon Way

Officer Raymond responded to a report of smoke coming from a residence, but determined the smoke was actually steam from a dryer vent.

3/27, 1:48 p.m., Burglary, Woodcrest Cir.

Officer Hendry investigated a residential burglary. After reviewing evidence, he arrested Gary Bundy, 33, of Milton for burglary; Bundy was arraigned on the charge the following day.

3/27, 11:07 p.m., Suspicious, River St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe spoke to the operator of a vehicle about being parked at a closed business. He determined the driver was looking for another business and had pulled into the wrong parking lot.

3/28, 11:44 a.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 7

Officer Raymond received a complaint of erratic operation and spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who admitted to driving at the time of the complaint but denied operating in an erratic manner.

3/28, 12:15 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 2

Officer Raymond responded to a report of an erratic operator, but the vehicle was gone upon her arrival.

3/28, 1:56 p.m., Found/lost property, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Philbrook was alerted to evidence of drinking alcohol on school property after empty beer cans were found. Officers have increased patrols after school hours to discourage such behavior.