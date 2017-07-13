Wednesday, June 28 – Tuesday, July 4

WRITTEN WARNINGS

20

TICKETS

2 Driving with suspended license

2 Speeding

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Operation on emergency vehicle approach

1 Unreasonable/imprudent speed in special hazards

1 Unregistered vehicle

1 Using portable electronic device

ARRESTS

2 Violation of conditions of release

1 Domestic assault

1 Driving with a criminally suspended license

1 Eluding a police officer

1 Possession of fireworks

1 Violation of an abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

168

6/28, 12:29 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, River St.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a minor two-car motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed two vehicles backing onto River Street from private drives struck each other, causing minor damage. No injuries were reported. Raymond completed a crash report.

6/28, 3:15 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Bombardier Rd.

A set of keys found at the Milton Town Forest was turned into the PD. An individual who lost keys in this area and can satisfactorily describe them can contact Officer Raymond to arrange for their release.

6/28, 5:29 p.m., Retail Theft, Route 7

Officer Raymond responded to a report of a retail theft in progress. She located a female who had exited a store after concealing merchandise and not paying for it. The case was referred to the Community Justice Center in lieu of criminal charges.

6/29, 2:19 a.m., Eluding Police, Roosevelt Hwy. at Coon Hill Rd.

Officer Noi Jones assisted the Colchester Police Department in attempting to locate a vehicle that had fled from an attempted traffic stop in Colchester. Jones located and attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Route 7 in Milton, and the driver accelerated in an effort to elude police. A short time later, Jones located the vehicle backing out of a driveway on Railroad Street. The operator than drove onto a lawn and fled on foot; he was located hiding in the woods. Police determined Daniel B. Muir, 33, of Burlington was the same operator from the Colchester incident; he was arrested for attempting to elude and was issued several traffic tickets.

6/30, 12:25 a.m., Suspicious, West Milton Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin located a vehicle in a driveway with two doors open. He made contact with a resident to determine if a theft had occurred, but the resident advised they left the doors open.

6/30, 3:17 a.m., Noise, Owen Ct.

A caller reported hearing yelling in the area. Officer Jones located individuals looking for a lost dog.

6/30, 1:14 p.m., Public Assist, Clifford Dr.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a possible burglary from a residence. A caller from a moving company reported he had moved items from a residence but had suspicions the individual who hired him to move the items did not have the authority to do so. Investigation revealed no crime occurred, and the items were legally removed.

6/30, 1:33 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7

A complainant reported her vehicle was damaged in a parking lot. The incident was documented for insurance purposes; there are no leads at this time.

6/30, 1:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. Officer Larente determined the dispute was only verbal, and both parties agreed to keep their voices down.

6/30, 4:31 a.m., Suspicious, Checkerberry Sq.

Officer Bill Bosworth responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a resident-only area. Upon his arrival, the vehicle was gone.

7/1, 8:38 a.m., Vandalism, Hobbs Rd.

Officers responded to numerous vandalisms on Hobbs Road, Middle Road and Emile Drive. Mailboxes were damaged and spray-painted along with street signs, sidewalks and a building. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Milton Police Department at 893-2424.

7/1, 2:37 p.m., Domestic Assault, Shirley Ave.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and arrested Veronica Bills, 27, of Milton for domestic assault and violation of conditions of release. She was brought to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility to await arraignment.

7/2, 6:28 a.m., Suspicious, East Rd.

A caller reported a railroad crane got stuck under the train trestle on East Road. There was no reported damage, and the crane was gone upon arrival.

7/2, 11:51 a.m., Animal Problem, East Rd.

Officer Bosworth transported a found dog to the town kennel. The owner later called and was given information on how to retrieve the dog.

7/2, 7:57 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Charles Brown spoke with a resident about an ongoing issue with ATVs riding on private property. It is illegal in Vermont to ride an ATV on private property that does not belong to the rider or an immediate family member without written permission from the landowner in the rider’s possession.

7/3, 10:24 a.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Raymond responded to an anonymous report of a woman in violation of conditions of release related to contact with another person. Raymond observed the area for a period of time but was not able to locate either party.

7/3, 1:16 p.m., Burglary, Route 7

Detective Nick Hendry is investigating a report of a burglary from a residence.

7/3, 2:03 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Route 7

A resident was reportedly harassed by another resident in the area. Officer Raymond determined no crime had occurred, and this was related to a previous incident.

7/3, 2:31 p.m., DUI, River St. at Main St.

Officer Raymond arrested a woman for suspicion of DUI-drugs after she was reported to be operating erratically on River Street. Charges are pending.

7/3, 3:58 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Route 7

Cpl. Jason Porter responded to a report of an out-of-control juvenile. He met with the child’s mother and offered her suggestions on services she could seek to assist with behavioral issues.

7/3, 10:28 p.m., Larceny from Person, Route 7

Officer Jones responded to a report of a stolen wallet; the incident is still under investigation.

7/4, 1:34 a.m., Disturbance, Herrick Ave.

A caller reported yelling in the area. Investigation revealed two individuals were involved in a domestic disturbance; the parties were separated upon officers’ arrival, and no assaults were reported.

7/4, 11:54 a.m., Drugs, Lamoille Terr.

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise and Officer Raymond responded to a report of individuals possibly using drugs in a vehicle. They searched the vehicle and its occupants, but no drugs were recovered.

7/4, 7:39 p.m., Disturbance, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a disturbance in a vehicle. He located the vehicle and spoke to the operator, who advised he was in a dispute with his daughter’s boyfriend, who had already left the area. No crime was observed or reported.