Wednesday, June 13 – Tuesday, June 20

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

40

TICKETS

3 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

3 Speeding

1 Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle

1 Misuse of number plates

1 Operating without a license

1 Possessing marijuana/hashish

1 Possession of tobacco by person under 18

1 Stop sign violation

ARRESTS

2 Burglary

2 Driving with a criminally suspended license

2 Grand larceny

2 Leaving the scene of an accident

2 Operation without consent – aggravated

2 Unlawful mischief (felony)

2 Violations of conditions of release

1 Violation of an abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

219

6/13, 11:46 a.m., Burglary, Route 7 S.

A caller reported a burglary at his residence. Multiple items were taken, and Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise is investigating the incident.

6/13, 7:08 p.m., ATV/Snowmobile complaint, Landfill Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain responded to a report of ATVs operating in the roadway. On arrival, no ATVs were located.

6/13, 8:47 p.m., Fire department assist, Taylor St.

Cpl. LaFountain assisted the fire department on a call.

6/13, 10:53 p.m., Threats/harassment, U.S. Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of two males arguing. The argument was only verbal, and no charges were brought.

6/14, 1:34 a.m., Public assist, Villemaire Ln.

A caller reported someone kept ringing her doorbell. Officer McQueen did not locate anyone upon arrival.

6/14, 8:53 a.m., Vandalism, Pinewood Ln.

Cpl. Jason Porter took a report of a mailbox vandalized overnight. There are no suspects at this time.

6/14, 3:33 p.m., Suspicious, Rock Ledge

Detective Cpl. Scalise responded to an apartment owner who reported finding empty heroin bags in a unit after the tenants moved out.

6/15, 3:40 p.m., Larceny, Bear Trap Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond assisted a male who reported a farm rake was stolen sometime over the last several months.

6/15, 5:30 p.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 7

Officer Raymond stopped a vehicle for an illegal turn from Route 7 onto Bombardier Road and issued a warning.

6/15, 11:36 p.m., Public assist, U.S. Route 7 S.

A woman was concerned about her ex she has TRO against showing up at her work when she closed for the night. Officer Richard Corbin stood by and walked her to her vehicle.

6/16, 10:27 a.m., Agency assist, Poor Farm Rd.

Officer Bill Bosworth assisted Burlington Police trying to locate someone.

6/16, 3:23 p.m., Traffic hazard, West Milton Rd.

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of a tree blocking a roadway. He conducted traffic control until the tree was removed.

6/16, 11:11 p.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 7

Officer Charles Brown stopped a vehicle for failing to observe a stop sign and issued the driver a warning.

6/17, 2:42 a.m., Suspicious, River St./Cherry St.

Cpl. LaFountain took a report of a woman on the ground near River Street acting suspiciously. He located a woman who did not need assistance.

6/17, 10:32 a.m., Animal problem, Park Pl.

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of a turtle caught in a soccer net at Park Place fields. He checked all the nets and did not locate any turtles.

6/17, 8:43 p.m., Fireworks, Pinewood Ln.

Cpl. LaFountain responded to a report of fireworks being discharged. On arrival, he did not locate any fireworks.

6/17, 11:17 p.m., Disturbance, Hemlock Rd.

Officer Brown assisted a caller who reported that her son was upset and had left the residence threatening suicide. On arrival, officers located the male and worked out the issue with him at the residence.

6/18, 3:40 a.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7 S.

Cpl. LaFountain located a vehicle that appeared to be abandoned at a store on Route 7 after the store had closed. He determined the vehicle belonged to an employee who left it there.

6/18, 10:46 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Bombardier Rd.

A complainant went to the police department to report an assault that occurred the previous night. Officer McQueen assisted the resident, who did not want to bring charges but applied for and received a temporary restraining order.

6/18, 5:07 p.m., Public assist, East Rd.

A caller requested assistance with her ex-boyfriend who she said harassed her when she picked up her children.

6/18, 8:39 p.m., Suspicious, Taylor St.

Officer Brown assisted a caller looking for information about a male sleeping in his vehicle across the street from her residence.

6/19, 12:13 a.m., Traffic hazard, East Rd./Main St.

Cpl. LaFountain responded to a report of tree blocking the roadway. On arrival, the tree was gone.

6/19, 11:06 p.m., Agency assist, Barnum St.

Officer Corbin served two court orders to a residence on Barnum Street.

6/19, 11:52 p.m., Fireworks, U.S. Route 7 S.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of fireworks being discharged. On arrival, the fireworks were done.

6/20, 4:27 a.m., Traffic stop, Middle Rd./Russell Circle

Officer Corbin stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign and issued a written warning.

6/20, 5:28 p.m., Public assist, U.S. Route 7

A woman reported a third party told her that her vehicle had been stolen. Officer Raymond went to the residence and found the vehicle had not been stolen.

6/20, 9:55 p.m., Property damage, U.S. Route 2 /Bear Trap Rd.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a car striking a deer. The deer was killed, and the car was damaged.

6/20, 11:56 p.m., Suspicious, Middle Rd./Tennis Ct.

Officer Coulombe discovered a car with an open trunk located on Middle Road. The vehicle was parked close to the roadway with all its doors unlocked. The owner was contacted, and everything was determined to be safe.