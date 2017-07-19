Wednesday, July 5 – Tuesday, July 11

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

38

TICKETS

4 Driving with suspended license

4 Speeding

3 Uninsured vehicles

3 Unregistered vehicles

2 Misuse of number plates

2 Driver possessed open container

2 Using portable electronic device

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Uninspected vehicle

ARRESTS

2 Violations of conditions of release

1 Driving with a criminally suspended license

1 DUI – criminal refusal

TOTAL CALLS

194

7/5, 10:38 a.m., Overdose, Haydenberry Dr.

Officer William Bosworth responded to a heroin overdose in a local parking lot. The patient was revived and did not require transport.

7/5, 5 p.m., Threats/harassment, Hobbs Rd.

Officer Ed Larente handled a citizen complaint regarding a previously reported possible vandalism. The complainant was informed which officer to contact regarding the initial case.

7/6, 12:09 a.m., Missing person, W. Milton Rd., Dewey Dr.

Officer Charles Brown handled a missing person report. After requesting multiple avenues of assistance and checking the area, the mother of the missing person later called to report the person was found.

7/6, 9:30 a.m., Suspicious, Railroad St.

A complainant reported receiving suspicious messages on social media. Officer Larente spoke with the complainant and documented the incident.

7/6, 12:53 p.m., Suspicious, Abare Ln.

A caller reported a suspicious vehicle. Officer Bosworth checked the area and spoke with the complainant.

7/6, 2:57 p.m., Overdose, Sunset Ave.

Officer Larente responded to a heroin overdose in a parking lot. The patient was transported to the hospital.

7/6, 5:10 p.m., Animal problem, Chris Emily Ln.

Animal control officer Justin Bergeron assisted Milton Veterinary Hospital in transporting a dog to the pound.

7/6, 5:13 p.m., Fire Department assist, Route 7

A caller reported a vehicle fire. It was determined there was none upon Officer Larente’s arrival.

7/7, 12:31 p.m., Public assist, Boysenberry

A resident who was not home at the time believed someone was in their home who didn’t belong there. Cpl. Jason Porter checked the residence and determined no one was there.

7/7, 4:07 p.m., Threats/harassment, Route 7

Officer Kendra Raymond documented a complaint of threatening phone calls. No criminal action was found at the time.

7/7, 10:42 p.m., Unsecured premise, Route 7

Officer Noi Jones located an unsecured premise, checked it and found an employee was working late. No criminal action was found.

7/8, 2:12 p.m., Citizen dispute, Kingswood Dr.

Officer Raymond met with a citizen who observed a suspicious person around their residence. The person was tentatively identified and determined to be a juvenile whose parents were later spoken to.

7/9, 1:46 a.m., DUI, Skunk Hill Rd./Morse Dr.

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle and determined the operator was driving under the influence. The operator was subsequently lodged for DUI, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release.

7/9, 4:23 p.m., Larceny, Mansfield Rd.

Officer Jones documented the possible larceny of a lawn mower.

7/10, 12:42 a.m., Suspicious event, Railroad St.

Officer Richard Corbin located a suspicious vehicle and later determined the driver was operating with a suspended license. The operator was issued a ticket in the mail.

7/10, 9:59 a.m., Sexual assault, Railroad St.

This incident is being investigated by another agency.

7/10, 1:15 p.m., Disturbance, Partridge Ln.

Officer Larente handled a complaint of a disturbance and a reportedly speeding vehicle. Larente spoke with all parties involved and documented the incident; no criminal action found.

7/10, 2:49 p.m., Drugs, Jenna Ln.

Officer Larente responded to a complaint of a verbal argument. Upon arrival, he spoke with all parties and found no criminal action.

7/10, 5:29 p.m., Public assist, Ritchie Ave.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a citizen who wanted to retrieve property. LaFountain documented the incident and provided information on obtaining a restraining order.

7/11, 2:22 a.m., Missing person, Racine Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen handled a missing person complaint. The person was located shortly after the initial complaint was made.

7/11, 9:52 a.m., Public speaking, Rebecca Lander Dr.

School resource officer Cpl. Scott Philbrook assisted in teaching a driver’s education class.

7/11, 5:20 p.m., Domestic disturbance, Hemlock Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a complaint of a verbal domestic disturbance. He spoke with all parties, and no criminal action was found.

7/11, 10:52 p.m., Suspicious, Shirley Ave.

Officer McQueen received a request for extra patrol in the area.