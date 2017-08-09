Wednesday, July 19 – Tuesday, Aug. 1

Police log

Note: This log contains two weeks of entries.

WRITTEN WARNINGS

86

TICKETS

12 Driving with suspended license

9 Speeding

9 Uninsured drivers

6 Using portable electronic device

4 Unregistered vehicles

3 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

3 Inspection sticker not assigned

3 Uninspected vehicle

1 Failure to display front license plate

1 Failure to use child restraint system

1 Limitations on passing

1 Operation on approach of emergency vehicles

1 Parking, standing or stopping in restricted area

1 Riding on roadways/bicycle path

1 Stop sign

ARRESTS

2 Domestic assault

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Negligent operation

1 Possession of fireworks

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

424

7/19, 10:28 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Bombardier Rd.

A found license plate was turned into Sgt. Stephen Laroche. A message was left with the owner to retrieve the license plate.

7/19, 7:31 p.m., Missing Person, Dustin Dr.

Officer Noi Jones assisted a citizen with locating their spouse who was found without incident.

7/20, 4 p.m., Suspicious, Route 2 at Jasper Mine Rd.

Officer Jones stopped to check on a motorist who had pulled over. No assistance was needed.

7/20, 3:33 p.m., Littering, Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen investigated a possible littering complaint of a stroller which was left on the side of the road.

7/20, 5:49 p.m., Larceny, Route 7 at Racine Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond documented the report of several items taken from a local business.

7/21, 1:24 a.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

Officer Jones responded to a verbal dispute between two citizens. He spoke with both parties involved and found no criminal action.

7/21, 9:18 a.m., Threats/Harassment, Evergreen Dr.

Officer Richard Corbin spoke with a citizen about receiving harassing phone calls. He informed the citizen of the various ways to prevent these calls.

7/21, 2:24 p.m., Animal Problem, Jenna Ln.

Officer Raymond is currently investigating an animal problem case.

7/21, 11:30 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 2 at Bear Trap Rd.

Officer Raymond received a complaint of an erratic operating vehicle. On arrival the vehicle was gone from the area.

7/22, 10:15 a.m., Stolen Vehicle, Maranda Dr.

Officer Corbin received a report of a stolen dirt bike.

7/22, 10:28 a.m., Drugs, Railroad St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a complaint of an individual smoking marijuana in their vehicle. Coulombe located the person and spoke with them. A small amount of marijuana was located and seized.

7/22, 4:05 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Corbin responded to a verbal dispute between two citizens. He spoke with the parties involved and found no criminal action.

7/22, 8 p.m., Public Assist, Jenna Ln.

Officer Raymond assisted a citizen in obtaining a restraining order.

7/22, 8:21 p.m., Noise, Murray Ave.

Cpl. Christopher Grenier responded to a noise complaint, but did not hear the reportedly loud music upon his arrival.

7/22, 11:22 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Chrisemily Ln.

Cpls. Grenier and Jason Porter responded to a possible domestic disturbance complaint. Officers spoke with both parties involved and determined no criminal action had occurred but assisted a party in obtaining a restraining order.

7/23, 12:37 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Corbin handled a motor vehicle complaint and documented the results.

7/23, 6:58 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Stacy St.

Cpl. Porter handled a found juvenile complaint and helped reunite the juvenile with the parent.

7/24, 2:01 a.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Cpls. Grenier and Porter responded to the complaint of a suspicious person. Upon their arrival, no one was located.

7/24, 5:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance, Sheldon Rd.

Cpl. Grenier responded to a possible domestic disturbance complaint, spoke with the parties involved and determined no criminal action had occurred.

7/24, 4:18 p.m., Accident-Personal Injury, Route 2

Officer McQueen responded to a single vehicle crash with damage to the vehicle and minor injury. The operator was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

7/24, 9:24 p.m., Public Assist, Dewey Dr.

Officer Charles Brown assisted a citizen in documenting a possible violation of a restraining order.

7/25, 8 p.m. Domestic Disturbance, Shirley Ave.

Officer Brown responded to a possible domestic disturbance complaint and spoke with both parties. No criminal action was found.

7/25, 8:42 p.m., Public Assist, Pecor Ave.

Officer Brown spoke with a citizen who was requesting information on obtaining a restraining order.

7/26, 5:13 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Owen Ct.

Cpl. Porter assisted a citizen with a possibly stolen pet. Porter spoke with the parties involved and found no criminal action.

7/27, 8:58 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Haydenberry Dr.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a found bicycle with an unknown owner.

7/27, 10:36 a.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Corbin assisted a citizen with a complaint regarding an agreement for labor between two parties. He determined it was a civil matter.

7/27, 8:19 p.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier spoke with the owner of a vehicle whose car door was open in a parking lot.

7/28, 3:25 a.m., Mental Health Issue, Smith Rd.

Cpl. Grenier responded to assist a citizen with possible mental health issues. He contacted crisis services.

7/28, 9:56 a.m., Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Merrill Ln.

Officer McQueen documented a report of a stolen item from an unlocked parked vehicle.

7/28, 10:52 a.m., Threats/Harassment, Herrick Ave.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a person driving by and yelling out of a vehicle’s window. He patrolled the area but did not locate anyone engaging in the described behavior.

7/28, 1:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Racine Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance. He obtained statements from the parties involved, and the case is being reviewed for possible charges.

7/28, 4:13 p.m., Animal Problem, Hibbard Rd.

Officer McQueen located the owner of a loose dog and returned the animal.

7/28, 6:55 p.m., Public Assist, Overlake Dr.

Cpl. LaFountain answered questions about a child custody issue.

7/29, 9:10 a.m., Suspicious, Everest Rd.

Officer McQueen spoke to a resident about an ongoing issue with a neighbor and provided information on available services.

7/29, 1:41 p.m., Public Assist, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Jones assisted a family by putting them in touch with First Call and providing information on other available services.

7/29, 4:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Champlain Ln.

Officer McQueen responded to a domestic disturbance. He transported the aggressor to a detox facility and provided the family information on how to obtain a restraining order. No criminal activity was reported.

7/29, 7:19 p.m., Suspicious, Valley View Dr.

Officers increased patrols in the area due to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7/29, 9:50 p.m., Fireworks, McMullen Rd.

Officer Bosworth responded to multiple reports of fireworks in the area. He located the source of the fireworks at a residence and determined the offender did not possess a permit to display them and had been warned about this earlier in the summer. The man was issued a citation to appear in court for illegal possession and use of fireworks.

7/30, 1:44 p.m., Public Assist, Ellison St.

Officer McQueen received a complaint about construction. He patrolled the area but did not observe any violations.

7/30, 5:12 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, Centre Dr.

Officer Jones responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in a parking lot with no injuries reported. He completed a crash report and provided copies to the operators.

7/31, 9:52 a.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. He arrested Robert Walker-Brazie, 27, of Milton for domestic assault. Walker-Brazie was processed and transported to court for arraignment.

7/31, 11:33 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officer Coulombe received a report of a hitchhiker on Route 7 but was not able to locate anyone in the area.

7/31, 3:55 p.m., Domestic Assault, West Milton Rd.

Officer Coulombe responded to a domestic disturbance. He arrested Andrew Densmore, 28, of Milton, for domestic assault and transported him to the correctional center.

7/31, 8:02 p.m., Vandalism, Lake Rd.

Officer Raymond documented a report of a lawn damaged by a vehicle. There are no leads at this time.

7/31, 9:35 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Raymond responded to a motor vehicle crash with no injuries reported. One vehicle backed out of a driveway and struck another vehicle that was parked. Raymond completed a crash report and provided copies to the operators.

7/31, 11:53 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Middle Rd.

Cpl. Grenier located a vehicle reported to be operating erratically. He spoke with the operator, who showed no signs of impairment and stated she was lighting a cigarette while driving, which may have accounted for the complaint.

8/1, 2:29 p.m., Suspicious, Milton Falls Ct.

Officer Corbin is investigating an incident in which an image of a naked male was captured on a game camera. He is trying to determine the identity of the person involved.

8/1, 2:36 p.m., Arrest on Warrant, Kim Ln.

Officer Coulombe transported a female to the correctional center after she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

8/1, 5:04 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, Green St.

Officer Coulombe responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries. He completed a crash report and determined alcohol and inattention were factors in the crash.