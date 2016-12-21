Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Tuesday, Dec. 13

WRITTEN WARNINGS

48

TICKETS

1 Speeding

1 Using portable electronic device

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

3 DUI, 1st offense

2 DUI, 2nd and subsequent offense

1 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Violation of abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

164

12/07, 10:39 a.m., Fraud, Delma Dr.

Detective Frank Scalise is investigating a store credit card opened with false information.

12/07, 2:55 p.m., Property Damage, Route 7

Officer Bill Bosworth responded to a minor vehicle accident in a parking lot that resulted in minimal damage.

12/07, 5:07 p.m., Custodial Interference, Herrick Ave.

A parent was concerned about alleged custodial interference over her 6-year-old daughter. Officer Bosworth mediated the situation and no charges were filed.

12/07, 7:01 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

A male reported a female was throwing his belongings outside his apartment. Officers arrived on scene and deescalated the situation.

12/07, 10:52 p.m., Agency Assist, Route 7/ Wiley Rd.

Sgt. Paul Locke assisted Colchester Police with traffic direction and control at the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

12/07, 11:09 p.m., Simple Assault, Meadow Rd.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of an assault at a residence. Upon arrival, Larente determined a male had entered a residence, assaulted another male who was inside and left the scene before police arrived. Officers are collecting victim statements, and the investigation is ongoing.

12/08, 11:01 a.m., Juvenile Problem, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook responded to a report of a student causing an issue at school. A teacher followed the student home when he subsequently left the school; he was eventually released into his mother’s custody.

12/08, 3:35 p.m., Disorderly Conduct by Electronics, Aurora Ln.

A complainant said she was being stalked and harassed by a male via cell phone. The report is under investigation.

12/08, 9:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Larente responded to a report of a male and female engaged in an argument. Officers mediated the situation and explained to both parties that they could apply for restraining orders. No charges were filed.

12/08, 10:09 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7

A female caller reported an intoxicated male refused to leave her residence; the caller’s boyfriend wanted the intoxicated male to stay. Officers arrived and mediated the situation.

12/09, 10:28 a.m., Suspicious, Cooper Rd.

Officer Nick Hendry responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, but was unable to locate the vehicle when he arrived on scene. After a second call about the same vehicle, officers located it and determined it was a utility truck working in the area.

12/09, 11:30 a.m., Suspicious, Lake Rd.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a caller’s report that a male rang her doorbell and then attempted to open the door. Raymond determined a utility company had been delivering flyers in the area in a white van with an orange light.

12/09, 4:11 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Route 7

A female caller reported receiving harassing phone calls from a male. Officer Raymond followed up with the male’s probation officer and told the complainant to call police back if the harassment continued.

12/09, 5:59 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

A caller notified police she wanted to return to the residence of someone who filed a restraining order against her in order to retrieve personal property. Officer Hendry advised her she would need permission from the sheriff’s office.

12/09, 6:05 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Russell Cir.

A caller reported his son was being harassed on Facebook after he and another boy got in an argument, which led to inappropriate Facebook comments. Officer Hendry advised the caller on how to handle social media issues.

12/10, 11:53 a.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Officer Hendry responded to a report of a possible attempted break-in. The caller explained the break plate attached to her door had been damaged. No entry was made, and nothing was taken. The investigation is ongoing.

12/10, 8:11 p.m., K9 Assist, Main St.

Officer Jason Porter and K9 Hatchi assisted in tracking an armed robbery suspect in Burlington.

12/11, 10:12 a.m., Vandalism, Edward St.

A vehicle ripped off a mailbox door during the night. The investigation is ongoing.

12/11, 9:54 p.m., Suspicious, Tennis Ct.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with no lights on parked at the back of the tennis courts. Investigation revealed nothing suspicious.

12/12, 12:42 a.m., Larceny, Rita Way

A caller said someone was stealing fuel from the tank outside their residence. The investigation is ongoing.

12/13, 1:30 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Route 7

A male asked police for advice on how to block harassing text messages from an ex.

12/13, 7:14 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Wells Rd.

A caller reported being threatened by an intoxicated male who arrived at their residence and requested assistance in removing him. When officers arrived, the intoxicated male had already left.