Wednesday, Dec. 14 – Tuesday, Dec. 20

WRITTEN WARNINGS

47

TICKETS

3 Driving with license suspended

2 Driving without insurance

2 Unreasonable and imprudent speed for conditions and hazards

1 Consuming alcoholic beverage while driving

1 Limitations on passing

1 Possessing marijuana/hashish

1 Speeding

1 Stop sign violation

1 Stopping, standing or parking in restricted areas

1 Smoking in vehicle with child

1 Vehicle turning left

ARRESTS

2 Identity theft, credit card fraud

1 Domestic assault

1 Driving with criminal suspended license

1 DUI, 1st offense

1 DUI, 2nd and subsequent offense

1 DUI, narcotics possession

1 Petit larceny from building

TOTAL CALLS

158

12/14, 12:38 a.m., Suspicious event, Lake Road

A complainant said a suspicious vehicle was at the fishing access on Lake Road. Officer Matthew McQueen determined there was nothing illegal going on.

12/14, 9:49 a.m., Motor vehicle complaint, Route 2

Someone reported hitting a deer the night before. Officer Kendra Raymond documented the incident.

12/14, 11:14 a.m., Larceny, Route 7

Officer Raymond responded to a reported larceny at Aubuchon Hardware, where she arrested 43-year-old Timothy Bentley of St. Albans for petit larceny. Bentley is expected in Chittenden Superior Court – Criminal Division on January 19.

12/14, 3 p.m., Domestic disturbance, Devino Road

Cpl. Chris Grenier responded to a domestic disturbance. He arrested 21-year-old Katelyn Jones of Milton, citing her for simple domestic assault. She was arraigned on December 15.

12/14, 5:17 p.m., Fraud, Bombardier Drive

Officer Nicholas Hendry arrested a Burlington man and woman for using someone else’s credit card at several locations. Jennifer Burdo, 34, and Joseph Brown, 34, were both cited for fraud.

12/14, 6:36 p.m., Vandalism, Legion Road

Cpl. Grenier investigated a reported vandalism to one of the American Legion’s rear doors. It looked like someone tried to break in. No charges are pending.

12/14, 9:53 p.m., Animal problem, Chrisemily Lane

Someone reported two pit bulls running loose. This report was not complete at press time.

12/15, 9 a.m., Threats/harassment, Rebecca Lander Drive

Cpl. Philbrook spoke with a parent concerned about threats made against their child. The matter was directed to court.

12/15, 1:23 a.m., Citizen dispute, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Philbrook spoke with a parent about concerns the school had with their child.

12/15, 10:29 a.m., Suspicious event, Taylor St.

A woman was concerned about footprints in the snow outside her residence. Officer Raymond checked the area. He didn’t locate anyone.

12/15, 1:50 a.m., Suspicious event, Lake Road

Someone called about another suspicious vehicle at the fishing access on Lake Road. Officer Jareco Coulombe determined there was no criminal activity.

12/16, 10:44 a.m., Accident – Property Damage, U.S. Route 7 South

Officer Charlie Brown responded to a minor crash involving two vehicles. There were no injuries reported.

12/16, 6:49 a.m., Animal problem, Bear Trap Road/Cadreact Road

A complainant said a pair of cows were eating near the roadway. Officer Brown observed they were indeed dining. A fence blocked their escape.

12/17, 10:35 p.m., Directed Patrol, Milton Falls Ct.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain patrolled an area in response to a resident who found footprints around their property. LaFountain checked the area. No one was located.

12/18, 8:17 p.m., DUI, Railroad St./Main St.

Cpl. LaFountain arrested a Milton woman for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police say a roadside breath test showed 30-year-old Molly Schaefe’s BAC was .362 percent, more than four and a half times the legal limit.

12/19, 9:04 a.m., Alcohol offense, Herrick Ave.

A student consumed a small amount of alcohol. Juvenile petition paperwork was sent to court for a minor in possession of alcohol.

12/19, 7:25 p.m., Drugs, Haydenberry Drive/Elison St.

Officer Coulombe issued court diversion paperwork after he recovered a very small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.

12/20, 10:29 a.m., Sexual assault, Russell Circle

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations opened an external case.

12/20, 4:22 a.m., Suspicious event, Middle Road

A threat over Snapchat had someone concerned. No charges are pending.