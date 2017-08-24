Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Tuesday, Aug. 15

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS AND TICKETS

99

ARRESTS

3 Driving with criminally suspended license

2 DUI, 2nd/subsequent

2 Violations of abuse prevention order

1 Excessive speed

1 DUI, criminal refusal

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

226

8/9, 9:25 a.m., Suspicious, Route 7

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report from an anonymous female caller requesting police response without giving a reason before hanging up. Officer Corbin checked the apartment complex for signs of a disturbance or anyone needing police assistance. No emergency was found.

8/9, 12:35 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Boysenberry Dr.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a minor vehicle collision in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The caller reported the female operator left the scene without reporting the crash or locating the owner. Coulombe later determined the owners of the vehicles handled the incident between them without further police assistance.

8/9, 3:21 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Corbin spoke with a man who had questions about a family court contact order. No violation was observed, but the incident was documented.

8/9, 4:41 p.m., Juvenile Problem, West Milton Rd.

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of juveniles throwing rocks off the interstate overpass. He located the juveniles who admitted their involvement. He spoke with them about the dangers of their actions and made attempts to contact all of their parents.

8/10, 3:02 a.m., Suspicious,

Railroad St.

Cpl. Chris Grenier responded to a report of a possible home invasion in progress. The juvenile caller reported hearing someone inside the residence. Upon arriving, it was determined there was no intruder, and the child became frightened and did not feel safe going upstairs to alert their parents. Cpl. Grenier and the child’s parent spoke with them and reassured them they were safe.

8/10, 5:47 a.m., Vandalism, Owen Ct.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of vandalism to a vehicle that had occurred overnight. The case is still active.

8/10, 8:31 a.m., Larceny, Westview Ct.

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise is investigating a larceny from a residence.

8/10, 5:10 p.m., Simple Assault,

Route 7

Officer Coulombe responded to a reported assault. This case is still under investigation. No one has been charged at this time.

8/10, 7:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier responded to an anonymous report requesting police assistance. Upon arriving, he determined the disturbance was a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Grenier mediated the situation, and one of the parties left for a short time to let the situation calm down.

8/11, 4:30 a.m., Suspicious, Sunset Ave.

Officer Raymond responded to a report of a minor vehicle collision in a business parking lot. One of the vehicles involved had left the scene prior to her arrival. She determined there was no damage to property. No criminal charges were filed.

8/11, 11:36 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Lake Rd.

Officer Matthew McQueen located a lost credit card and returned it to the owner.

8/11, 4:40 p.m., DUI, River St.

Sgt. Paul Locke arrested a 63-year-old Milton man for driving under the influence. The man refused to undergo a sobriety test, but Locke cited him for DUI-criminal refusal

8/12, 12:43 a.m., Suspicious, Lake Rd.

Officer Charles Brown responded to a report of two vandalized mailboxes that were pulled out of their cinder blocks and placed in the roadway. There was no damage to the mailboxes, and they were returned to their casements.

8/12, 4:35 a.m., Suspicious, Hillary Ln.

Officer William Bosworth responded to a report of an audible alarm near the caller’s residence. Upon arriving, he determined the noise was from a smoke detector that was discarded in the trash and was signaling a low battery alert. He removed the battery.

8/12, 9:38 a.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Route 7 at Bombardier Rd.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. He was unable to locate the vehicle.

8/12, 1 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, River St.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook responded to a domestic disturbance between a father and adult son. He determined the argument was only verbal in nature and helped to mediate the situation.

8/12, 7:29 p.m., Disturbance, Wells Rd.

Officer Bosworth responded to a citizen dispute. Both parties claimed they were assaulted by the other, but neither wanted to pursue criminal charges. The parties were separated and returned to their respective residences.

8/12, 10:06 p.m., Noise, Route 7

Officer Bosworth responded to a report of loud music. Upon arriving, he determined it was due to a wedding reception. The DJ was in the process of packing up, and the noise had ceased.

8/13, 4:45 a.m., DUI, Route 7 at Clifford Dr.

Officer Bosworth arrested Gary Bailey Jr., 35, of Colchester for DUI No. 3. Bailey was issued a citation to appear in court on August 31.

8/13, 12:39 p.m., Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Owen Ct.

Officer McQueen responded to a larceny from a motor vehicle. He determined two phone chargers were stolen. This case is still active at this time.

8/13, 8:14 p.m., Public Assist,

Ritchie Ave.

Officer Brown responded to a verbal domestic dispute. One of the parties involved left prior to his arrival. Brown determined there were no criminal offenses committed and spoke with the other individual about court options and services.

8/14, 1:47 p.m., DUI, Route 7

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain arrested Molli Worthen, 32, of Morrisville for DUI No. 2. She was issued a citation to appear in court on August 31.

8/14, 12:07 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Detective Nick Hendry took a report of a stolen purse. The complainant later called back to report she’d simply misplaced her purse at home.

8/14, 4:36 p.m., Drugs, Main St. at East Rd.

Officer Coulombe stopped a vehicle for speeding and detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle. The operator admitted to possessing marijuana and two firearms. Officer Coulombe asked for and was granted consent to search the vehicle. Several civil tickets were issued, and the incident was referred to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms for review due to the presence of both illicit drugs and firearms.

8/14, 7:57 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Main St.

Officer Raymond responded to an anonymous report of possible underage drinking in front of a residence. Upon arriving, she determined one juvenile was consuming alcohol. She issued paperwork for the alcohol diversion program.

8/15, 10:53 a.m., Animal Problem, Ritchie Ave.

Officer Coulombe responded to a report of dog at-large. He checked the area and was unable to locate the dog.

8/15, 7:04 p.m., Public Assist,

Smith Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter responded to a report of juveniles trespassing on the complainant’s property. He spoke with the complainant, who advised they were going to try and speak with the children first before involving the police.