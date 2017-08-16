Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Tuesday, Aug. 8

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

41

TICKETS

6 Speeding

4 Operation on approach of emergency vehicles

4 Uninspected vehicles

3 Using portable electronic device

3 Uninsured drivers

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Driving on roadways laned for traffic

1 Driving with suspended license

1 Possessing marijuana/hashish, 1st offense

1 Texting while driving, 1st offense

1 Unregistered vehicle

ARRESTS

2 Unlawful trespass

2 Violation of abuse prevention order

1 Domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated

1 Domestic assault, 2nd degree aggravated

1 Possession of fireworks

1 Simple assault

TOTAL CALLS

208

8/2, 11:32 a.m., Suspicious, Tennis Ct.

Officer Noi Jones responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer Jones located the vehicle and spoke with the occupants, no criminal action found.

8/2, 3:21 p.m., Public Assist, Hobbs Rd.

Officer Jones responded to a residence at a citizen’s request to determine if criminal action was happening at the residence. Nothing located.

8/2, 7:06 p.m., Missing Person, Devino Rd.

The report was not complete at press time.

8/2, 10:35 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.

Officer William Bosworth checked on the operator of a suspicious vehicle. No criminal action was found.

8/2, 11:51 p.m., Intoxication, Dewey Dr.

Officer Bosworth transported a male at his own request to the ACT 1 detox center due to intoxication.

8/3, 5:10 a.m., Suspicious, Sanderson Rd.

Officer Bosworth spoke with the owners of a vehicle that was blocking the roadway. No criminal was action found.

8/3, 8:03 a.m., Public Assist, Hobbs Rd.

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise spoke with a citizen over the phone regarding a suspicious email.

8/3, 12:15 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7

Officer Jones responded to a verbal disturbance, spoke with the parties involved and found no criminal action.

8/3, 6:56 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, Middle Rd.

Officer Bosworth responded to a single vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries.

8/4, 12:23 p.m., Aggravated Assault, Bombardier Dr.

Cpl. Jason Porter handled a domestic assault case in which Ryan Sands, 41, of Milton, was arrested and lodged on $5,000 bail.

8/4, 3:19 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Taylor St.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a possible runaway juvenile call. Officer Corbin spoke with the parties involved, and the juvenile was later located.

8/4, 6:56 p.m., Vandalism, Lamoille Terr.

Officer Kendra Raymond handled a late reported vandalism to a vehicle.

8/5, 2:38 a.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Cpl. Christopher Grenier spoke with a concerned citizen regarding possible unauthorized use of a cell phone. No criminal action was found.

8/5, 9:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier responded to a verbal disturbance between two parties. After speaking with the parties involved, no criminal action was found.

8/6, 3:13 a.m., Noise, Route 7

Cpl. Grenier responded to a noise complaint and spoke with the parties involved. No criminal action was found at the time.

8/6, 12:08 p.m., Overdose, Sunset Ave.

Cpl. Porter responded to a heroin-related overdose. The patient was revived and transported to the hospital.

8/6, 6:07 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7 at West Milton Rd.

Officer Corbin responded to a citizen dispute, and after speaking with the parties involved, found no criminal action.

8/6, 9:08 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Sammanikki Cir.

Cpl. Grenier responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving too fast through a neighborhood. On arrival, Grenier located the vehicle and spoke with the operator and the complainant and found no criminal action.

8/7, 10:15 a.m., Missing Person, Railroad St.

Officer Matthew McQueen handled a possible runaway juvenile complaint. The juvenile was later located safe.

8/7, 1:46 p.m., Drugs, I-89 NB

Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle for operation on approach of an emergency vehicle. He located a small amount of marijuana and issued the driver a ticket.

8/8, 5:17 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain handled a complaint of a possible theft in the area which had not been reported. The information was documented.

8/8, 10:53 p.m., Suspicious, Railroad St.

Cpl. LaFountain checked on a suspicious vehicle and spoke with several people in the area. No criminal action was found.