Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Tuesday, Aug. 8

Police log
WRITTEN WARNINGS
41
TICKETS
6 Speeding
4 Operation on approach of emergency vehicles
4 Uninspected vehicles
3 Using portable electronic device
3 Uninsured drivers
1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.
1 Driving on roadways laned for traffic
1 Driving with suspended license
1 Possessing marijuana/hashish, 1st offense
1 Texting while driving, 1st offense
1 Unregistered vehicle
ARRESTS
2 Unlawful trespass
2 Violation of abuse prevention order
1 Domestic assault, 1st degree aggravated
1 Domestic assault, 2nd degree aggravated
1 Possession of fireworks
1 Simple assault
TOTAL CALLS
208
8/2, 11:32 a.m., Suspicious, Tennis Ct.
Officer Noi Jones responded to the report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer Jones located the vehicle and spoke with the occupants, no criminal action found.
8/2, 3:21 p.m., Public Assist, Hobbs Rd.
Officer Jones responded to a residence at a citizen’s request to determine if criminal action was happening at the residence. Nothing located.
8/2, 7:06 p.m., Missing Person, Devino Rd.
The report was not complete at press time.
8/2, 10:35 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.
Officer William Bosworth checked on the operator of a suspicious vehicle. No criminal action was found.
8/2, 11:51 p.m., Intoxication, Dewey Dr.
Officer Bosworth transported a male at his own request to the ACT 1 detox center due to intoxication.
8/3, 5:10 a.m., Suspicious, Sanderson Rd.
Officer Bosworth spoke with the owners of a vehicle that was blocking the roadway. No criminal was action found.
8/3, 8:03 a.m., Public Assist, Hobbs Rd.
Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise spoke with a citizen over the phone regarding a suspicious email.
8/3, 12:15 p.m., Disturbance, Route 7
Officer Jones responded to a verbal disturbance, spoke with the parties involved and found no criminal action.
8/3, 6:56 p.m., Accident-Property Damage, Middle Rd.
Officer Bosworth responded to a single vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries.
8/4, 12:23 p.m., Aggravated Assault, Bombardier Dr.
Cpl. Jason Porter handled a domestic assault case in which Ryan Sands, 41, of Milton, was arrested and lodged on $5,000 bail.
8/4, 3:19 p.m., Juvenile Problem, Taylor St.
Officer Richard Corbin responded to a possible runaway juvenile call. Officer Corbin spoke with the parties involved, and the juvenile was later located.
8/4, 6:56 p.m., Vandalism, Lamoille Terr.
Officer Kendra Raymond handled a late reported vandalism to a vehicle.
8/5, 2:38 a.m., Public Assist, Route 7
Cpl. Christopher Grenier spoke with a concerned citizen regarding possible unauthorized use of a cell phone. No criminal action was found.
8/5, 9:08 p.m., Domestic Disturbance, Route 7
Cpl. Grenier responded to a verbal disturbance between two parties. After speaking with the parties involved, no criminal action was found.
8/6, 3:13 a.m., Noise, Route 7
Cpl. Grenier responded to a noise complaint and spoke with the parties involved. No criminal action was found at the time.
8/6, 12:08 p.m., Overdose, Sunset Ave.
Cpl. Porter responded to a heroin-related overdose. The patient was revived and transported to the hospital.
8/6, 6:07 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Route 7 at West Milton Rd.
Officer Corbin responded to a citizen dispute, and after speaking with the parties involved, found no criminal action.
8/6, 9:08 p.m., Motor Vehicle Complaint, Sammanikki Cir.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving too fast through a neighborhood. On arrival, Grenier located the vehicle and spoke with the operator and the complainant and found no criminal action.
8/7, 10:15 a.m., Missing Person, Railroad St.
Officer Matthew McQueen handled a possible runaway juvenile complaint. The juvenile was later located safe.
8/7, 1:46 p.m., Drugs, I-89 NB
Officer Jareco Coulombe stopped a vehicle for operation on approach of an emergency vehicle. He located a small amount of marijuana and issued the driver a ticket.
8/8, 5:17 p.m., Public Assist, Bombardier Rd.
Cpl. Gordon LaFountain handled a complaint of a possible theft in the area which had not been reported. The information was documented.
8/8, 10:53 p.m., Suspicious, Railroad St.
Cpl. LaFountain checked on a suspicious vehicle and spoke with several people in the area. No criminal action was found.