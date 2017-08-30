Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Tuesday, Aug. 22

Police log

WRITTEN WARNINGS

85

TICKETS

4 Driving with suspended license

4 Speeding

4 Uninsured drivers

3 Stop sign violations

3 Uninspected vehicles

2 Unregistered vehicles

1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.

1 Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle

1 Traffic control signals

ARRESTS

2 Domestic assaults

TOTAL CALLS

221

8/16, 12:27 p.m., Drugs, Bluejay Dr.

Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise conducted a search of vehicle and recovered drug paraphernalia. There are no charges at this time.

8/16, 3:32 p.m., Public Assist, Cherry St.

At the request of a juvenile’s parents, Officers Ed Larente and Noi Jones spoke with a juvenile about stealing a pack of gum from a store in New York.

8/16, 6:33 p.m., Larceny from Vehicle, Rita Way

Officer Matthew McQueen is currently investigating a larceny in which prescription needles and a wedding band were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. There are no leads at this time.

8/16, 8:57 p.m., Drugs, Jenna Ln.

Police are investigating a drug case.

8/17, 1:02 a.m., Route 7, Suspicious

Sgt. Paul Locke observed what appeared to be an unattended campfire. Investigation found a blinking amber light was the cause.

8/17, 11:01 a.m., Fraud, Meadow Rd.

Officer McQueen received a complaint of someone who sold a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for $450 plus $150 shipping through eBay. The seller never received payment.

8/17, 12:53 p.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Officer McQueen spoke with a concerned citizen who saw people going in and out of a foreclosed house that was recently purchased on Main Street. Nothing suspicious was found at this time.

8/17, 6:27 p.m., Suspicious, Ellison St.

Officer McQueen responded to a residence where eggs were thrown at the house. He found no damage to the home otherwise.

8/18, 11:43 a.m., Animal Problem, McMullen Rd. at Railroad St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a dog running at large. The officer was unable to locate it.

8/18, 3:34 p.m., Public Assist, Chrisemily Ln.

Officer Richard Corbin received a complaint of a possible violation of a court order. Investigation revealed no violation of the order occurred.

8/18, 7:57 p.m., Noise, Route 7

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of gunshots in the area. She was unable to locate the source.

8/19, 7:23 a.m., Assist Motorist, I-89 SB

Officer McQueen assisted a motorist with a flat tire.

8/19, 4:26 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the elementary school. He located the vehicle and spoke with the owner.

8/19, 5:53 p.m., Intoxication, Route 2

Officer Corbin responded to an intoxicated male who was attempting to leave a party. Upon arrival, the officer learned someone who was sober had picked up the man.

8/19, 10:56 p.m., Suspicious, Arrowhead Ave.

Cpl. Chris Grenier spoke with a homeowner regarding a suspicious message from a child. He also spoke with the child’s parents and determined everyone was safe.

8/20, 12:34 p.m., Suspicious, Lake Rd.

Officer Coulombe was dispatched to the area of Lake Road for a report of a tan vehicle with four occupants who were shooting an air soft gun at houses. Upon arrival, he located a vehicle matching that description, stopped them and determined they were not responsible.

8/20, 4:33 p.m., Drugs, Cherry St. at River St.

Officer Coulombe seized a small amount of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. There are no charges at this time.

8/20, 10 p.m., K9 Assist, North Beach, Burlington

Cpl. Jason Porter and K9 Hatchi were called to assist in Burlington, but the request was cancelled while en route.

8/20, 10:30 p.m., Domestic Assault, Lawnwood Dr.

Jazmine J. Jarvis, 27, was arrested for domestic assault and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division for August 21.

8/21, 2:03 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7

Officer Jones responded to a landlord/tenant issue. The property owner did not feel safe there if the tenant was home. Officer Jones found the tenant was not on the property.

8/21, 4:49 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Milton Falls Ct.

Officer McQueen and Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a couple who were going through a difficult divorce. Both were told they needed to contact the court to determine their property rights.

8/21, 9:53 p.m., Disturbance, Tennis Ct.

Cpl. LaFountain was approached by a town employee who reported being advised of some type of “ruckus” at Bombardier Park West sometime in the last 30 minutes.

8/22, 6:40 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Bombardier Rd.

Officer Charles Brown returned a found wallet to the owner.

8/22, 2:06 p.m., Public Assist, Chrisemily Ln.

Officer Larente received request to be in the area while parents exchanged custody of a child for visitation.

8/22, 5:53 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Acorn Dr.

Officer Larente spoke with a woman complaining about another resident in the building who approaches her frequently regarding a lawsuit with another tenant that she has no involvement in. The caller said she did not want him bothering her anymore.