Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Tuesday, Aug. 22

Police log
TICKETS
4 Driving with suspended license
4 Speeding
4 Uninsured drivers
3 Stop sign violations
3 Uninspected vehicles
2 Unregistered vehicles
1 Counterfeit plates, stickers, etc.
1 Inspection sticker not assigned to vehicle
1 Traffic control signals
ARRESTS
2 Domestic assaults
TOTAL CALLS
221
8/16, 12:27 p.m., Drugs, Bluejay Dr.
Detective Cpl. Frank Scalise conducted a search of vehicle and recovered drug paraphernalia. There are no charges at this time.
8/16, 3:32 p.m., Public Assist, Cherry St.
At the request of a juvenile’s parents, Officers Ed Larente and Noi Jones spoke with a juvenile about stealing a pack of gum from a store in New York.
8/16, 6:33 p.m., Larceny from Vehicle, Rita Way
Officer Matthew McQueen is currently investigating a larceny in which prescription needles and a wedding band were stolen from an unlocked vehicle. There are no leads at this time.
8/16, 8:57 p.m., Drugs, Jenna Ln.
Police are investigating a drug case.
8/17, 1:02 a.m., Route 7, Suspicious
Sgt. Paul Locke observed what appeared to be an unattended campfire. Investigation found a blinking amber light was the cause.
8/17, 11:01 a.m., Fraud, Meadow Rd.
Officer McQueen received a complaint of someone who sold a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge for $450 plus $150 shipping through eBay. The seller never received payment.
8/17, 12:53 p.m., Suspicious, Main St.
Officer McQueen spoke with a concerned citizen who saw people going in and out of a foreclosed house that was recently purchased on Main Street. Nothing suspicious was found at this time.
8/17, 6:27 p.m., Suspicious, Ellison St.
Officer McQueen responded to a residence where eggs were thrown at the house. He found no damage to the home otherwise.
8/18, 11:43 a.m., Animal Problem, McMullen Rd. at Railroad St.
Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a report of a dog running at large. The officer was unable to locate it.
8/18, 3:34 p.m., Public Assist, Chrisemily Ln.
Officer Richard Corbin received a complaint of a possible violation of a court order. Investigation revealed no violation of the order occurred.
8/18, 7:57 p.m., Noise, Route 7
Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of gunshots in the area. She was unable to locate the source.
8/19, 7:23 a.m., Assist Motorist, I-89 SB
Officer McQueen assisted a motorist with a flat tire.
8/19, 4:26 p.m., Suspicious, Herrick Ave.
Officer Corbin responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the elementary school. He located the vehicle and spoke with the owner.
8/19, 5:53 p.m., Intoxication, Route 2
Officer Corbin responded to an intoxicated male who was attempting to leave a party. Upon arrival, the officer learned someone who was sober had picked up the man.
8/19, 10:56 p.m., Suspicious, Arrowhead Ave.
Cpl. Chris Grenier spoke with a homeowner regarding a suspicious message from a child. He also spoke with the child’s parents and determined everyone was safe.
8/20, 12:34 p.m., Suspicious, Lake Rd.
Officer Coulombe was dispatched to the area of Lake Road for a report of a tan vehicle with four occupants who were shooting an air soft gun at houses. Upon arrival, he located a vehicle matching that description, stopped them and determined they were not responsible.
8/20, 4:33 p.m., Drugs, Cherry St. at River St.
Officer Coulombe seized a small amount of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. There are no charges at this time.
8/20, 10 p.m., K9 Assist, North Beach, Burlington
Cpl. Jason Porter and K9 Hatchi were called to assist in Burlington, but the request was cancelled while en route.
8/20, 10:30 p.m., Domestic Assault, Lawnwood Dr.
Jazmine J. Jarvis, 27, was arrested for domestic assault and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division for August 21.
8/21, 2:03 p.m., Public Assist, Route 7
Officer Jones responded to a landlord/tenant issue. The property owner did not feel safe there if the tenant was home. Officer Jones found the tenant was not on the property.
8/21, 4:49 p.m., Citizen Dispute, Milton Falls Ct.
Officer McQueen and Cpl. Gordon LaFountain spoke with a couple who were going through a difficult divorce. Both were told they needed to contact the court to determine their property rights.
8/21, 9:53 p.m., Disturbance, Tennis Ct.
Cpl. LaFountain was approached by a town employee who reported being advised of some type of “ruckus” at Bombardier Park West sometime in the last 30 minutes.
8/22, 6:40 a.m., Found/Lost Property, Bombardier Rd.
Officer Charles Brown returned a found wallet to the owner.
8/22, 2:06 p.m., Public Assist, Chrisemily Ln.
Officer Larente received request to be in the area while parents exchanged custody of a child for visitation.
8/22, 5:53 p.m., Threats/Harassment, Acorn Dr.
Officer Larente spoke with a woman complaining about another resident in the building who approaches her frequently regarding a lawsuit with another tenant that she has no involvement in. The caller said she did not want him bothering her anymore.