Wednesday, April 26 – Tuesday, May 2

WRITTEN WARNINGS

46

TICKETS

5 Driving with suspended license

5 Using portable electronic device

4 Uninsured drivers

2 Uninspected vehicles

1 Consuming alcohol while driving

1 Inspection sticker unassigned to vehicle

1 Failure to obey officer

1 Unregistered vehicle

1 Stopping, standing or parking in restricted areas

1 Traffic control signals

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

1 Disorderly conduct

1 DUI, criminal refusal

1 Eluding police officer

1 Resisting arrest

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

192

4/26, 7:55 a.m., Larceny, Route 7

A business called to report that someone keeps returning merchandise for which they don’t have a receipt; the employee thought it was a fraudulent operatic. The case still under investigation.

4/26, 1:57 p.m., Public assist, Hobbs Rd.

Officer Ed Larente responded to Hobbs Road for a report of a domestic incident near the pond. He determined the parties were just yelling; there was nothing physical. The parties were separated.

4/26, 2:18 p.m., Fraud, Cooper Rd.

A woman came to the PD to report a possible internet scam in which she’d lost some money. Detective Frank Scalise is investigating.

4/26, 11:31 p.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain took a report of a person walking on Route 7, shining flashlights into driveways. No one was located.

4/27, 11:19 a.m., Suspicious, Main St.

A woman said multiple prescriptions were missing from her residence, and she had a rough idea of who took them. Officer Larente is investigating.

4/27, 3:27 p.m., Fraud, Bombardier Rd.

A woman came to the station to report someone had opened a credit card in her name and was using it. Detective Scalise is investigating.

4/27, 3:54 p.m., Accident, U.S. Route 7 S

A vehicle went off the roadway, hit some property and drove off. Cpl. LaFountain was unable to located the vehicle.

4/27, 4:54 p.m., Found/Lost Property, Haydenberry Dr.

A woman’s driver’s license and other personal information were found in a business parking lot. Cpl. LaFountain mailed a letter to the woman’s last known address, asking her to contact police within 30 days.

4/28, 1:40 a.m., DUI, Route 7

Sgt. Paul Locke was informed by dispatch that South Burlington police issued a be-on-the-lookout for a man who left a South Burlington residence drunk and was possibly near Chimney Corners. He located the subject and activated his cruiser’s blue lights, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued on Route 7. Eventually, Locke stopped the driver, 36-year-old Charles E. Goodspeed of Colchester, was found to be intoxicated. He was processed for driving under the influence-criminal refusal, eluding a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving with a criminally suspended license.

4/28, 10:30 a.m., Suspicious, Zip Pl.

An officer spoke with a man who found bullet holes in the windows of his camp. Police are investigating the source.

4/28, 2:07 p.m., Fraud, Cherry St.

Officer Jareco Coulombe spoke with a woman about a fraud case. She bought an appliance through a business, returned it and got a refund check in the mail, which was stolen.

4/28, 2:19 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, U.S. Route 7/Main St.

Cpl. Chris Grenier observed a vehicle operating erratically in the roadway. He believed the operator was driving under the influence of drugs. A blood test was done, but the subject has not yet been criminally cited.

4/28, 9:50 p.m., ATV complaint, Herrick Ave.

Cpl. Jason Porter was dispatched to the middle school area for a report of people riding an ATV on the property. He located the ATVs, driven by a man and his daughter who said they didn’t realize they couldn’t ride them there. Porter gave them a warning and asked them to go back home.

4/29, 4:11 a.m., Suspicious, Sand Bar State Park, Route 2

Cpl. Porter observed a Jeep at the park. The vehicle was broken down, ad no one was in the area.

4/29, 1:04 p.m., Burglary, Milton Falls Ct.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a residential burglary, where he found signs of forced entry. The incident is still under investigation.

4/29, 2:17 p.m., Domestic disturbance, U.S. Route 7

Officer Coulombe took a call about a dispute between a man and woman. He learned nothing physical occurred. The parties went their separate ways.

4/29, 6:40 p.m., Disturbance, Southerberry Dr.

Officer Coulombe responded to a dispute over a bill at a local restaurant. The woman involved was asked to leave and was issued a trespass notice.

4/29, 8:37 p.m., Larceny, U.S. Route 7

A business employee said a theft occurred earlier that day and wanted to speak to an officer. The report was incomplete at press time.

4/30, 12:04 a.m., Welfare check, Pecor Ave.

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to the area to check on a woman. Everything was fine upon arrival.

4/30, 3:25 p.m., Violation of release conditions, U.S. Route 7 S.

Officer Coulombe arrested a man for contacting a woman he was issued court-ordered conditions to not contact. The 39-year-old man from Milton was arrested, processed and lodged.

4/30, 4:50 p.m., Threats/harassment, Sweeney Farm Rd.

Grenier advised a man who said he was getting threats from another man.

4/30, 7:48 p.m., Public assist, Milton Falls Ct.

Officer Raymond and Cpl. Porter responded to a dispute between a man and woman who were arguing. The parties worked things out.

4/30, 9:51 p.m., Simple assault, Jenna Ln.

A man called, saying he’d just assaulted his neighbor; the victim hadn’t called yet, and he wanted to make the report. No charges were brought.

5/1, 6:48 a.m., Motorist Assist, U.S. Route 7

Officer Larente responded to a disabled vehicle on River Street near Villemaire Lane. He found the driver’s vehicle had a dead battery. A tow truck was called.

5/1, 8:26 p.m., Juvenile problem, Shirley Ave.

A man said his daughter was refusing to come home, and he wanted to talk to an officer about it.

5/1, 11:37 p.m., Domestic disturbance, U.S. Route 7 S.

Officer William Bosworth spoke to a caller who reported getting texts from a friend asking her to call the police. The friend was involved in a verbal altercation. Police determined the involved woman left.

5/2, 9:35 a.m., Larceny, West View Ct.

Police are investigating a theft of a handgun from a residence.

5/2, 10:07 a.m., Vandalism, Dewey Dr.

A man said someone attempted to break into his shed sometime overnight. Nothing was taken. Officer Matthew McQueen is investigating.

5/2, 2:40 p.m., Juvenile problem, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook, the school resource officer, spoke to two students caught smoking cigarettes outside Milton High School. The matter was dealt with internally.

5/2, 5:52 p.m., Intoxication, Shirley Ave.

Officers Charles Brown and McQueen responded for a report of an intoxicated woman. Her friend came and picked her up.

5/2, 7:48 p.m., Property damage, Centre Dr.

A man said he accidentally struck a night deposit box at a bank on Route 7. Information was taken, and the bank was notified.