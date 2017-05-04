Wednesday, April 19 – Tuesday, April 25

WRITTEN WARNINGS

66

TICKETS

4 Uninspected vehicles

3 Using portable electronic devices

2 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

1 Failure to use child restraint system

1 Obstructing windshields

1 Passenger restrictions

1 Speeding

1 Uninsured vehicle

ARRESTS

1 Domestic assault

1 Driving with a criminally suspended license

1 DUI – 1st offense

1 Excessive speed

1 Violation of an abuse prevention order

TOTAL CALLS

212

4/19, 5:33 a.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 7

Officer William Bosworth checked a local business that reportedly had interior lights on. Nothing suspicious was found.

4/19, 8:20 a.m., Traffic hazard, U.S. Route 2

Cpl. Christopher Grenier responded to a report of trees lying on power lines. He located the lines and informed Green Mountain Power.

4/19, 2:37 p.m., Found/lost property, Rebecca Lander Dr.

School resource officer Cpl. Scott Philbrook took a report of lost property at school. The property was later located.

4/19, 3:13 p.m., Fraud, McCormick Place

Cpl. Grenier is currently investigating a reported fraud.

4/20, 11:11 a.m., Domestic disturbance, Ritchie Ave.

Officer Jareco Coulombe responded to a reported domestic disturbance. He spoke with the parties involved and determined no crime had occurred. He explained the process to obtain a restraining order.

4/20, 2:41 p.m., Directed patrol, Hobbs Rd.

Officer Coulombe conducted a directed patrol and issued two warnings.

4/20, 4:36 p.m., Noise, Ritchie Ave.

Cpl. Grenier responded to a noise complaint but found no criminal action.

4/20, 4:48 p.m., Trespass, Kingswood Dr.

Sgt. Paul Locke responded to a trespass complaint. No criminal was found at the time.

4/21, 3:10 a.m., Domestic disturbance, U.S. Route 7

Officer Nicholas Hendry responded to a possible domestic disturbance. On arrival, he spoke with the parties and found no criminal action.

4/21, 8:43 a.m., Suspicious, Main St.

Officer Ed Larente is currently investigating this complaint.

4/21, 1:26 p.m., Animal problem, U.S. Route 7

Officer Matthew McQueen responded to a report of a dog at large but did not locate the dog.

4/21, 9:19 p.m., Drugs, River St.

Officer Bosworth investigated reported drug use in a household. No criminal action was found.

4/21, 9:58 p.m., Public assist, Herrick Ave.

Officer Bosworth assisted a citizen with securing their vehicle.

4/22, 1:55 a.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 7/ Edgewater Terrace

Cpl. Gordon LaFountain stopped a vehicle and issued a warning for speed.

4/22, 11:14 a.m., Animal problem, U.S. Route 7

Animal control officer Justin Bergeron investigated a dog-at-large complaint.

4/22, 4:03 p.m., ATV/snowmobile complaint, Stacy St.

Officer McQueen responded to a report of ATVs possibly trespassing. He located the operators of the ATVs and informed the property owner.

4/23, 12:50 p.m., Larceny, Haydenberry Dr.

Officer McQueen is investigating a complaint of stolen property.

4/23, 1:11 p.m., Personal injury, McMullen Rd./Railroad St.

Officer Larente responded to a two-car crash. After investigation, one operator was issued a ticket for unreasonable and imprudent speed.

4/23, 2:15 p.m., Suspicious, Southerberry Dr.

Officer Coulombe checked a local business after the doors were found to be unsecured.

4/23, 9:54 p.m., Motor vehicle complaint, Middle Rd.

Officer Charles Brown responded to a motor vehicle complaint. No criminal action was found at the time.

4/24, 1:25 p.m., Vandalism, Pinewood Ln.

Officer Coulombe is currently investigating a vandalism complaint.

4/24, 1:25 p.m., Fraud, Lamoille Terrace

Officer Richard Corbin investigated a reported fraudulent use of property. No criminal action was found.

4/24, 5:56 p.m., Citizen dispute, Lake Rd.

Officer Corbin responded to a possible trespassing complaint. After speaking with the parties involved, he determined there was no trespassing.

4/24, 10:31 p.m., Traffic stop, Poor Farm Rd.

Cpl. Jason Porter stopped a vehicle and issued a warning for speed and defective equipment.

4/25, 1:01 a.m., Robbery, U.S. Route 7

Cpl. Porter assisted in responding to a robbery in Colchester. Upon arrival, Porter deployed K9 Hatchi; a track was conducted but the suspect was not located.

4/25, 2:11 p.m., Agency assist, U.S. Route 7

Cpl. Grenier issued a restraining order denial on behalf of family court.

4/25, 5:53 p.m., TRO/FRO violation, Boysenberry Dr.

Immediately after a restraining order was served, Officer Coulombe met with the plaintiff in the case to provide them with their paperwork. Coulombe discovered the defendant had already violated the order; the defendant was arrested and lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

4/25, 9:15 p.m., Threats/harassment, U.S. Route 7

Officer Kendra Raymond spoke with a complainant about possible harassment. She found no criminal action.