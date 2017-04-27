Wednesday, April 12 – Tuesday, April 18

WRITTEN WARNINGS

50

TICKETS

8 Speeding

4 Operating after suspension/revocation/refusal

2 Using portable electronic device

1 Gross limits on highways

1 Obstructing windshields

1 Underage drinking

1 Uninsured vehicle

ARRESTS

2 Driving with criminally suspended license

2 DUI – 1st offense

1 False information to a police officer

1 Grand larceny

1 Negligent operation

1 Receiving stolen property

1 Violation of release conditions

TOTAL CALLS

197

4/12, 12:25 a.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 2/Sand Bar

Cpl. Jason Porter checked on a vehicle at the boat access near the Sand Bar State Park due to the time of night. There was no one with the vehicle and no criminal activity was observed.

4/12, 8:48 p.m., Agency assist, Railroad St.

Officer Bill Bosworth assisted the South Burlington Police Department with locating a female and requesting she call that agency.

4/12, 9:26 p.m., Domestic disturbance, Gilbert Square.

Officer Bosworth responded to an argument between a male and female. Both parties admitted to being intoxicated, and Bosworth mediated the dispute. No criminal action occurred.

4/13, 8:20 a.m., Juvenile problem, Green St.

Cpl. Scott Philbrook was requested to assist with a juvenile who was acting out at the middle school. Before he arrived, the student’s parent arrived and picked them up.

4/13, 1:51 p.m., Directed patrol, Lake Rd./Paddock Rd.

Officer Jareco Coulombe conducted directed patrol on Lake Road based on citizen complaints about excessive speed. He stopped three vehicles and issued three tickets and one warning.

4/13, 2:34 p.m., Drugs, Cary Dr./Lake Rd.

Officer Coulombe conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding. Based on observations, he asked for and was granted consent to search the car. He subsequently seized a small amount of marijuana and issued tickets for speeding and possession of marijuana.

4/13, 7:40 p.m., K9 assist, White St./Charles St.

Cpl. Porter responded with K9 Hatchi to South Burlington to assist SBPD with a search for drugs. Upon arriving, it was determined the search was not necessary.

4/14, 1:06 p.m., Traffic hazard, West Milton Rd.

Officer Richard Corbin responded to a report of someone depositing leaves in the roadway. Upon arriving, he observed a small amount of leaves in the road. While he was speaking with the homeowner, a school bus passed by and removed most of the leaves from the road, resolving the issue.

4/14, 1:22 p.m., Citizen dispute, Smith Rd.

Officer Corbin responded to a report of a dispute over property being removed from a residence. Upon his arrival, the parties were able to come to an agreement. Corbin stood by while the property was removed and the parties were separated.

4/14, 1:35 p.m., Disorderly conduct, Lamoille Terrace

Officer Coulombe spoke with a female who was concerned about her ex-boyfriend harassing her over social media. He advised her of the laws and steps she could take to mitigate her concerns.

4/14, 1:44 p.m., Fraud, North Rd.

Officer Corbin took a complaint of a possible fraud related to a business. The investigation is ongoing.

4/15, 12:18 a.m., Suspicious, U.S. Route 2

Officer Nicholas Hendry checked on two vehicles at the fishing access near the Sandbar State Park due to the time of night. No one was with the vehicles, and no criminal activity was observed.

4/15, 1:56 a.m., Personal injury, Main St./School St.

Officer Hendry responded to a motor vehicle crash on Main Street where a vehicle had collided with a utility pole. The operator was issued a citation for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a ticket for person under 21-alcohol concentration of .02 or more and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16. Both occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

4/15, 10:39 a.m., Larceny, Clapper Rd.

Officer Coulombe took a report of a stolen car dolly. The dolly was later recovered in Essex. The suspect was issued a citation for grand larceny; he will appear in court May 18.

4/15, 10:51 a.m., Found/lost property, Park Place.

A good Samaritan turned in several credit cards she located during the Milton Easter Egg Hunt. Officer Corbin is still attempting to locate the owner to return the cards.

4/16, 9:34 a.m., Traffic stop, U.S. Route 7

Officer Coulombe stopped a vehicle whose operator was driving on a suspended license. He issued a ticket for the offense.

4/16, 10:23 a.m., Agency assist, Flat Iron Rd.

Officer Coulombe attempted to locate a female at the St. Albans Police Department’s request. He determined the female no longer lived at that residence.

4/16, 10:35 a.m., Animal problem, Sanderson Rd.

Officer Coulombe observed a dog at large in the roadway. He was able to locate the owner who advised the electronic collar battery must have died. The dog was returned to the owner with no further action taken.

4/16, 11:13 p.m., Suspicious event, U.S. Route 7

Officer Kendra Raymond responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a local store. Due to the time of night, the clerk felt uneasy and requested increased patrol in the area. Raymond checked the area and did not locate the vehicle.

4/17, 2:17 p.m., Vandalism, Middle Rd.

Officer Ed Larente responded to a report of vandalism at an uninhabited residence. He determined the residence had been damaged and items were taken. The case is still under investigation.

4/17, 4:12 p.m., Domestic disturbance, Jenna Ln.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a verbal domestic dispute. On arrival, he spoke with both parties who advised the argument was only verbal. He relayed the neighbors’ noise concerns, and the parties advised they were done arguing.

4/17, 5 p.m., Threats/harassment, Rebecca Lander Dr.

Cpl. Philbrook spoke with school staff about a student possibly making threatening comments. The case is still under investigation.

4/17, 5:03 p.m., Suspicious, Kingswood Dr.

Officer Larente responded to a report of a possible squatters’ camp built on a complainant’s property. He observed items consistent with children having built a play fort and informed the complainant, who was no longer concerned.

4/18, 4:17 p.m., ATV/snowmobile complaint, Sonya Rd.

Officer Larente responded to a report of ATVs operating on private property. He spoke with the complainant about informing police when he observed the ATVs as well as possibly installing trail cameras to document the trespassers and the damage they were causing.

4/18, 8:47 p.m., Public assist, Meadow Rd.

Officer Bosworth spoke with a complainant who had questions regarding personal safety after a recent disagreement with a contractor.