MILTON – Wayne A. Lafayette, 82, of Mackey Street passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 in the presence of his loving family in Colchester following a lengthy illness.

Wayne was born July 13, 1934 in Colchester, the son of the late Delbert Jr. and Frances Cormia Lafayette. In 1953 he married Norma Cross in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Isle. In 1956 they moved to their present home on Mackey Street where they raised their nine daughters.

He worked at the Milton Co-operative Creamery and then Carpenter Supply Company in Colchester until he retired. He served on the board of directors of the Franklin Lamoille Bank, Milton School Board and St. Ann Parish as a eucharistic minister and minister to the sick.

Wayne enthusiastically supported his daughters and grandchildren in their sporting events and other pursuits. He was an avid ice-fisherman and vegetable gardener. Wayne loved preparing meals and sharing them with his family at the dining room table. He was also a loyal New York Yankees fan!

Wayne A. Lafayette was the definition of a decent and kind human being. He had a great sense of humor, was a witty jokester and an honest and fair friend. He was well-respected, hardworking and a compassionate man. He used “Yankee Ingenuity” as a true Vermonter. Wayne Lafayette, husband, father of nine, grandfather or 17 and great-grandfather of 11, will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Norma, of Milton and their children Marcia Duffy of Milton, Debra Deforge (Kincaid) of Fairfax, Amy Lafayette (Lisa Sutton) of Los Angeles, Pamela Lafayette (Donald Royce-Roll) of Ithaca, N.Y., Mary Habecker of Highgate, Bonnie Stillman (Scott) of Fairfax, Susan Lafayette (Gary Jackson) of Colchester, Betsy Jordan (Matthew) of Essex Jct. and Deanna Lafayette (Keiran Rutherford) of Sherrill, N.Y; by his grandchildren Matthew and Kevin Duffy, Jessica Groeling, Kincaid, Lydia and Sadie Deforge; Winter and Willa Royce-Roll, Tabitha Tucker, Garrett Habecker, Addison and Lucy Stillman, Calvin and Stella Jordan and Beatrice, Luke and Isaac Lafayette; by his great-grandchildren, Alexander, Reese, West and Hobey Duffy; Evelyn and Philip Groeling, Anthony Deforge, Cayden and Madilynn Tucker and Benjamin and Eliot Habecker; by his sister, Elsie Sumner; by his brother-in-law, Paul Mears; and by his sisters-in-law Jane Lafayette and Johana Harris. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Gary Duffy; by his sister, Doris Mears; by his brother, Douglas Lafayette; and by his brother-in-law, John Sumner.

A special thank you to Dr. Garth Garrison and his team as well as Dr. Northrup and the doctors and nurses on Baird 4 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, May 7, 2017 from noon until 3 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home, Route 7 in Milton. Prayers will be offered by the Rev. Feltz at 2:30 p.m. A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton followed by a burial in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St. Ann’s Food Shelf, c/o St. Ann Church, P.O. Box 1, Milton, VT 05468, the American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, VT 05495 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.