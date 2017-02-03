Warren Mattson

MILTON – Warren R. “ Matt ” Mattson, 81, died unexpectedly early Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2017 at his home.

Warren was born July 21, 1935 in Farmington, Minn., the son of Harold and Florence (Schumann) Mattson.

Matt served in the U.S. Air Force. He married Wanda Mae Barton on Nov. 27, 1958.

He and Wanda settled in Winooski and later moved Milton, where they have lived for the last 30 years. Matt worked as a machinist at General Electric and eventually Lockheed Martin from where he retired.

He is survived by his children Kelly Smiel and husband, Willy; Barton Mattson and his partner, Lori; and Amanda Brice and son-in-law Rich Brice. He is also survived by his grandchildren Dominick Smiel and Madison “Baby” Brice, who never had sitters as they were always taken care of by Nanny and Papa. Matt is also survived by his sister Darlene; by his brothers Wayne and wife, Sharon, and Russell; and by his brother-in-law Dick O’Connor, all of Minnesota; by his sister-in-laws Elaine, Sandy, Doris and Maryann and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of over 55 years, Wanda, in 2014; by his sisters Donna, Shirley and husband, Roy, and Jolynn; by his brother-in-law Ken, by Wanda’s brothers, who were like brothers to Matt, Eli, Walter, Roger, Pabby, Ronald and wife, Audrey; Dickie and Robert and wife, Shirley.

Memorials in Warren’s memory may be made to either the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or to the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

