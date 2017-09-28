Wagar settles in as interim AD

Trading floor hockey sticks and kickballs for a desk and laptop, eight-year physical education teacher Trevor Wagar has a new challenge as interim athletic director: Sitting.

Wagar, on a one-year professional development leave from his usual job, has played an active role in Milton athletics, coaching boys lacrosse and hockey since 2010. When administrators pushed him to apply for the interim job this

summer, he followed suit.

“I’m the same face the kids know, and the people, teachers, community members and parents know,” he said. “That transition, I think, made it easy for people, and for me.”

Wagar said the relationships he’s built with students, coaches and parents help him in his new role. A University of Vermont graduate, Wagar moved to town in 2016 with his wife, a Milton native. Now, he can’t go anywhere without seeing someone he knows, he joked.

Teaching ninth-grade PE helped this. The class is a requirement, but once kids finish, he may coach them in a sport or watch them play another.

Coaching experience helps, too. Over seven years and 14 seasons, Wagar said he’s gained knowledge he’s now imparting on other coaches. So far this fall, he’s advised a few coaches and seen his positive impact. Mistakes are inevitable, he said, and both coaches and players can learn from them.

As for his administrative duties, Wagar is adjusting to longer days, often arriving at 7:30 a.m. to exercise and supervise a student workout, and not leaving until home games are packed up around 9:30 p.m.

Besides answering emails, Wagar is responsible for double-checking team travel arrangements, arrivals and uniforms and planning for the winter sports season, among other duties. Last week’s homecoming games proved for a big week in Milton athletics, he said.

When he first started in Milton, he shared an office with former athletic director Joe Solomon, which taught him “the little things” the everyday person may not think of, he explained.

Only two weeks into his new position, Wagar said he’s still settling in but wants to perform more check-ins with coaches along the way. Out on the field, Miltonians can hear his voice booming over the loudspeaker, announcing his players’ names at home games.

Earning his master’s degree in education about two years ago, Wagar said his next step is taking administrative courses. He’s always had an AD position set in his sights, he said, but wasn’t actively looking to fill such a spot so soon.

When this opportunity came along, though, Wagar said he realized he could test the waters and still return to PE and coaching next year.

“We’re glad to have him,” MHS co-principal Anne Blake said. “[He’s a] team player.”

If Wagar falls in love with the job, he said there’s a chance he’ll keep the kickballs and hockey sticks traded for good. Itching to get out of his desk chair, however, he said he can’t predict that far ahead.

In the meantime, the district is exploring changing the AD position from a full-time faculty slot to an administrative role. The job description is still in the works.

Monday night, Milton School Board members asked for a detailed description of the AD’s duties, and pros and cons of promoting the position.

If granted administrative status, the AD spot would require higher credentials and salary. With the work and hours an AD puts in, Wagar said he fully believes the position should be administrative.

Wagar’s interim status fills a vacancy left by three-year AD Michael Jabour, who now serves in the same position in his hometown of South Burlington. Attributing much of Milton’s current success to the foundation Jabour created, Wagar said he still talks with the former AD, who he considers a friend.

When Jabour resigned, he alleged the school board didn’t hire a highly recommended candidate because the man is black. Since then, discussions about racism and bullying have erupted in the district and community.

With this in mind, along with the 2014 football hazing scandal, Wagar said it’s important to learn from the past and move forward.

He said he’s focused on cultivating a healthy sports culture, which includes good sportsmanship. He’s also created a new MHS Yellowjackets Twitter handle to celebrate athlete and team accomplishments.

“We have to work together to build each other up,” he said.