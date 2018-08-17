Vermont 2-1-1, the free, confidential statewide information and referral service, has made it easier for Vermonters to find answers to their questions about programs and services available to them, by creating a new, more user-friendly, category search on its vermont211.org website.

“We’re really excited about the improved look and functionality of the Community Resource Directory on our website,” said MaryEllen Mendl, Vermont 2-1-1 Director. “Vermont 2-1-1 is a tremendous resource for people from all walks of life and from every community in Vermont.”

Those who are searching for resources on the website can still search by Keyword and by Agency/Program Name. However, the updated category search features icons that lead users directly to the categories of the most frequently sought services.

By clicking on the blue rectangle that appears on every page of the vermont211.org website, users are connected to the Community Resource Directory.

Vermont 2-1-1’s comprehensive and continually updated database of over 1,000 organizations and more than 10,000 services, provides Vermonters with detailed descriptions of the resources provided by local community groups, social service and health-related agencies, government organizations and others.

Vermonters can still receive person-to-person assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week from highly trained Vermont 2-1-1 information and referral specialists. Every day, I&R specialists help Vermonters find assistance for financial problems, domestic violence and substance abuse, and for ride sharing, consumer complaints, or finding volunteer opportunities and donation options.

The live 2-1-1 telephone service operates 24 hours a day. Vermonters can also text their zip code to 898211 Monday-Friday from 8-8 p.m. to communicate with a 2-1-1 I&R specialist, or send an email to info@vermont211.org.