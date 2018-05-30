The 2018 Vermont Thunder Ride rolled through Milton last Sunday afternoon. The ride raises money for veterans of all wars and their families. The group took off from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Interstate 89 rest area in Sharon. Riders departed at 11:30 a.m. after a wreath-laying ceremony, traveled up I-89 to Richmond, met up with a second group of bikers and traveled to Enosburg for a ceremony and lunch. The entire journey is 125 miles and attracts more than 1,000 riders from the northeast, the group’s website says.

Photos by Greg Burbo.