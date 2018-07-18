Vermont State Police say a fire last week started in a covered lean-to and spread to an attached shed at a residence on Arrowhead Avenue.

Police arrived to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and found a shed owned by 67-year-old Michael Dubuque was fully engulfed in flames. The shed was later deemed a total loss.

Once the Milton Fire Department distinguished the blaze, officials requested an origin investigation from the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Members of that unit examined the scene the next morning and determined the fire had started in the attached lean-to. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and VSP ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Matthew Hill at the State Police Barracks in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or Detective Frank Scalise at the Milton Police department at 893-2424.