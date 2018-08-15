*Bold denotes top vote-getters
CHITTENDEN 10
- Registered Voters: 7,388
- Ballots Counted: 1,335
- Democratic Ballots: 537
- Republican Ballots: 791
- Progressive Ballots: 7
- Turnout: 23.6 percent
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
GOVERNOR
James Ehlers, 144
Christine Hallquist, 176
Brenda Siegel, 82
Ethan Sonneborn, 44
LT. GOVERNOR
David Zuckerman, 430
STATE SENATOR
Finnian Boardman Abbey, 156
Tim Ashe, 365
Phil Baruth, 231
Val Carzello, 178
Debbie Ingram, 279
Ginny Lyons, 360
Steve May, 153
Christopher Pearson, 196
Michael Sirotkin, 252
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
GOVERNOR
Phil Scott, 501
Keith Stern, 261
LT. GOVERNOR
Don Turner Jr., 750
STATE SENATOR
Alex R. Farrell, 347
Dana Maxfield, 557
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Christopher Mattos, 496
John Palasik, 520
GRAND ISLE CHITTENDEN
- Registered Voters: 1,055
- Ballots Counted: 249
- Democratic Ballots: 99
- Republican Ballots: 150
- Progressive Ballots: 0
- Turnout: 23.6 percent
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
GOVERNOR
James Ehlers, 27
Christine Hallquist, 25
Brenda Siegel, 20
Ethan Sonneborn, 11
LT. GOVERNOR
David Zuckerman, 81
STATE SENATOR
Finnian Boardman Abbey, 29
Tim Ashe, 72
Phil Baruth, 47
Val Carzello, 34
Debbie Ingram, 53
Ginny Lyons, 66
Steve May, 23
Christopher Pearson, 38
Michael Sirotkin, 37
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Mitzi Johnson, 81
Ben W. Joseph, 62
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
GOVERNOR
Phil Scott, 101
Keith Stern, 45
LT. GOVERNOR
Don Turner Jr., 149
STATE SENATOR
Alex R. Farrell, 71
Dana Maxfield, 94
STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Leland J. Morgan, 116
Michael R. Morgan, 115
