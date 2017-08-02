Venders young and old connect at market

Submitted by SOPHIE DUNCAN | Milton Community Youth Coalition

You may recognize Martha and Norm Beaudry as the hard-working and dedicated couple behind Norm’s Creations, a vast and varied array of homemade pickles, jams, jellies and relishes. Norm and Martha are longtime vendors at the Milton Farmers Market, but this may be the last year to get their wares as the couple looks toward retirement.

Norm makes all his preserves – from pickles to jams – from produce he grows in two huge gardens. That is, all but garlic and citrus. He estimates that in his heyday he had roughly 175 pepper plants, 90 tomato plants and 400 cucumber plants. He regularly averaged 1,000 jars per year, and one year even reached 1,500 jars.

His home canning operation is a true labor of love. Thirty-five jars of pickles take him nearly eight hours in a swelteringly hot kitchen, not to mention the hard work of growing his ingredients.

While he and Martha are looking forward to a true retirement and some well-earned relaxation, Norm said he wishes there was someone who shared his wealth of pickling and preserving knowledge who could take on the work.

Pickling know-how aside, agricultural knowledge is still being passed generation to generation among the Milton Farmers Market vendors.

Ember Boyle, who runs Happy Bird Poultry with her husband, Stacey, and sons, has been farming her whole life. She estimates she’s been raising chickens for 32 years at the very least. For many years she raised chickens just for friends and family, but when demand increased, she and Stacey decided it was time to expand and start an official operation.

Happy Bird Poultry Farm was born in 2016. At last week’s market, Ember was excited to offer their first state-inspected birds for sale, meaning she can now sell outside of a farmers market to grocery stores, restaurants and caterers.

Despite the long trek from her Isle La Motte farm and home, she said the farmers market will continue to be a fixture for her.

“It’s important to have that face to face contact,” she said, adding it’s a treat to visit and socialize with the other vendors.

Another islander who travels to Milton for our market, Allen Wilder, has been growing his own popcorn on his family’s land in South Hero since age 15. You’ll find him at the market selling jewel-like kernels of popcorn as well as freshly made kettle corn.

Why popcorn, you ask?

“It’s a super delicious, natural, healthy snack!” he said.

Allen is hoping to head back to school at the University of Vermont for a master’s in agronomy, so wish him luck when you stop by for your weekly dose of kettle corn!

Our youngest vendor is also a budding farmer. Zoe Bills began gardening as a young child with her parents and her grandmother.

Now 12 years old, Zoe and her family have 13 ewes, 14 lambs, broiler and laying chickens and one troublemaker of a rooster on their land in Colchester.

Zoe notes they also have a goat, but she says rather fondly, “He’s useless.”

Zoe sells beautiful fresh herbs, lamb, eggs, homemade cookies and wool dryer balls made from their own homespun wool. The latter have been a huge hit.

Zoe’s stand at the market and her many farm projects are all part of her homeschooling education, but if you ask her the best part about farm life, she doesn’t skip a beat: “Having animals,” she said.

From local lamb to popcorn and pickles, come eat with us at the market, get to know your neighboring farmers and learn a little more about the hard work they do.

The Milton Farmers Market runs every Thursday, rain or shine, June through October, 3:30-7 p.m. at the Hannaford plaza.

This article is the third in a summer series about Milton's Farmers Market.