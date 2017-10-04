V. Michael Duffy

MILTON – Vernon Michael Duffy, 70, died unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington surrounded by his loving family. Michael was born Nov. 7, 1946 in Burlington, the son of Vernon and Elizabeth (Rowley) Duffy.

Mike graduated from Milton High School and earned a degree in business management from Champlain College. He also attended Castleton State College, then returned to work with his father and brother on the family farm which was his true passion. He taught his sons the value of hard work and toiling the land until life took a new path. Mike went on to discover yet another talent in retail most recently as manager of Ace Hardware in St. Albans, retiring in 2014.

Mike held a great love for politics and public service. He began his political career as a very young man serving as chairman of the Milton Democratic Committee in his early 20s. He served his community and state in many facets to include the Milton School Board, Milton Civil Board, Milton Selectboard and as Milton’s town manager. Mike was proudly elected to serve three terms in the Vermont State Legislature. Mike had many highlights from his years of public service including spotlights in the Boston Globe and The New York Times and meeting President Jimmy Carter at the White House.

Being an Irishman was of great importance to him. He often was brought to tears by the Irish ballads he loved and held dear to his heart the beauty of Ireland. Mike reveled in his heritage and was fascinated by his own lineage, working together with his sisters to compile books of family history of which he was very proud.

He is survived by his children Sarah Duffy Howrigan of St. Albans and her children Andrew, Shanley, Mark and Rowan; Matthew Duffy and his wife, Deanna, and their children Michael and Sean of Wilmington, Mass.; Martha Duffy and her partner, Tim Aiken, and children Ethan, Madigan, Duffy Willey and Annabella Aiken of Glover; his daughter-in-law, Amelia Duffy, and her children Ciara and Rollin of Milton; his loving partner, Amy Morway, and her daughter, Beth Morway, and partner, Mark Mongeon, and her children Hayley and partner, Chris; Christie and partner, Charlie, and their daughter, Sylvie; her sons Kyle Morway and wife, Jill, and their daughter, Alyssa, and partner, Shawn; and Kevin Morway and his wife, Dominique, and their children Jackson, Anthony and Mason, all of Milton; by his sisters Mary Ann (Reginald) Godin, Theresa Duffy, Katherine (David) Cadreact and Elizabeth Shanley (Daniel) Triggs; his sister-in-law, Joanne Duffy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by Jean Anne Branch of Milton, the loving mother of his four children. Mike was predeceased by his son V. Michael Duffy II on Aug. 15, 2017, his brother Patrick and sister Ellen Duffy Manley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Young Cooperators Scholarship Education Fund, c/o Amy Maxham, St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, 138 Federal Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.