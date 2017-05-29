Under drizzle, Milton remembers the fallen

TOP: Milton first responders salute during the town's Memorial Day ceremony on Monday. ABOVE: A veteran carries a floral tribute to represent those killed in Vietnam during the ceremony. (Photos by Courtney Lamdin)

Sheltered by umbrellas, a reverent crowd formed at the Milton municipal complex Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day ceremony.

The drizzling rain added to the day’s somber mood, as people gathered to remember the war dead.

Punctuated by patriotic selections from the Milton Community Band, the program took place at the town’s memorial garden, where speakers honored service members and representatives from civic groups bestowed floral tributes.

Vermont Army National Guard Lt. Col. Robert Monette, director of operations at the Ethan Allen Firing Range, delivered this year’s keynote speech, which drew comparisons between those killed in battle and the people they died protecting.

Monette noted President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union address that reflected on four freedoms military members hold dear. These freedoms – of speech and worship and from want and fear – are similarly cherished by politicians, first responders and even Scout leaders, Monette said.

“There’s a thread throughout these men and women,” he said. “There’s a dedication to service and community that veterans of yesterday and today all share.

“Bands of people working on a common goal can achieve a common good,” he continued.

Monette’s speech specifically noted Army Guard Maj. Zachariah Fike of Georgia, who founded Purple Hearts Reunited to join families with their loved ones’ medals. Last year, he was named Army Times’ Soldier of the Year for his unification efforts.

This trait was even found in Confederate soldiers’ wives, who, legend says, cleaned up Union soldiers’ graves in the South after the Civil War, Monette said.

“There’s a powerful message in there about unity and reconciliation with that simple action that applies today,” he said.

The living should remember these messages in paying tribute to fallen soldiers: “This is what they would expect from us,” Monette said. “Be significant in the lives of others. Positively affect those around you.”

Milton Selectboard chairman Darren Adams, also a master sergeant in the Vermont Air National Guard, also drew on history to illustrate messages still relevant today. He retold a portion of President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address that recognized Pvt. Martin Treptow, an American killed in World War I.

Treptow’s diary was found on his person, and on the flyleaf he’d written a pledge to serve in sacrifice until the end. Reagan’s speech, delivered in 1981, was 10 years before the Persian Gulf War and 20 before September 11 but is just as significant today, Adams said.

“Most of us have never heard of Martin Treptow,” Adams told the crowd. “Most of us will probably forget his name by the end of the day. What we cannot forget is those who have already fulfilled his pledge.”

The ceremony ended with Gold Star family member Aly Sheehan reading “In Flanders Fields,” a poem by John McCrae written in WWI.

Sheehan’s father, Kevin, was killed by mortar fire in 2004 while his unit was serving in Iraq, emcee Col. Mike Morgan told the audience. Families like the Sheehans are the reason for such ceremonies, he said.

“They’re not a family that looks to be recognized or put in the forefront,” he said. “They don’t ask for anything except your thanks to and to show up here year after year.”

In keeping with tradition, the ceremony also included representatives of community organizations – from Boy Scouts to the Masons to the Knights of Columbus and more – bringing flowers and wreaths to display at the garden.

In addition to “Taps,” “The Star Spangled Banner” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” the band played service branch’s fight songs, each met with patriotic applause.