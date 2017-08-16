U.S. Senate joins mission to protect Purple Hearts

Georgia man ‘instrumental’ to federal legislation

A Georgia man has played a key role in shaping national legislation this year.

Maj. Zachariah Fike, a Vermont National Guardsman and founder of Purple Hearts Reunited, was “instrumental” in helping the U.S. Senate pass a bill to protect Purple Heart medals, Sen. Patrick Leahy said in a press release this month.

The Senate unanimously passed the Pvt. Corrado Piccoli Purple Heart Preservation Act to protect the U.S. military’s highest honor and “stop secondhand dealers from profiting off of the sacrifices of America’s war heroes,” the release from Leahy’s office said.

The bill, S.765, allows the imposition of penalties for selling any Congressionally authorized decoration or medal awarded to a member of the military.

Anyone who knowingly deals in any war medal can be subject to a fine and up to six months in prison, the bill provides.

Additional language also forbids the sale of any Purple Heart by anyone – including the secretary of the military department – other than to whom the medal was awarded.

“The Purple Heart represents the great sacrifice made by our servicewomen and men who are killed or injured while fighting to defend our freedoms,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who introduced the bill in the Senate. “This revered symbol of great military sacrifice deserves respect and should not be treated as a commodity to be bought and sold.

“I am glad the Senate has seen the value in preserving the honor of the sacrifices made by our servicewomen and men and joined me in putting a stop to profiteering off this treasured medal,” Perdue continued.

Leahy and a bipartisan group of four other senators joined Perdue in advocating for the added legislative protections, named after a veteran of special importance to Fike: Pvt. Corrado A.G. Piccoli.

Piccoli fought in World War II under the 45th Infantry Division and was reported missing in action in Fremifontaine, France. On Oct. 7, 1944, Piccoli was reported killed in action along with 100 soldiers in the French village.

For his service, Piccoli earned a slew of military decorations, including a posthumously awarded Purple Heart that ended up in Fike’s possession when his mother gave it to him as a Christmas gift in 2009.

She bought the medal for $100 at an antique shop and gifted it to Fike, a longtime collector of military artifacts and the owner of his own Purple Heart, earned after he was wounded in Afghanistan in 2010.

“I knew what it symbolized, and I knew it didn’t belong to me,” Fike said of the gifted medal in a 2014 interview with the Independent.

That gift set him on a mission to find the esteemed award’s rightful owner, an effort that’s expanded over the last five years and has led to the return of 166 medals and counting.

Through his small nonprofit, Fike meticulously researches public records and a bevy of databases he’s created himself to locate rightful owners and return to them their missing medals, many of which are mailed to Fike regularly from people nationwide.

He uses his own time and money, plus donations, to complete the process, which – ideally – culminates with a reunion ceremony in the veteran’s hometown, trips that can cost Fike somewhere around $1,200 to take, he said.

Once there, he formally presents a custom-framed display of the medal, any certificates, a photo and a flag to the veteran or their family. He also awards a $1,000 college scholarship check in the veteran’s name.

The emotional visits have often led to media attention. Through his scrupulous research, Fike paints a picture of the serviceman or woman, sometimes “telling families for the very first time things they never knew before,” he said.

“A majority want the opportunity to re-honor someone they lost so many years ago,” he added. “It brings the family back together again; it gives them a chance to bond over someone that was essentially a hero in that family.”

Awarded in the name of the president to soldiers wounded or killed through service, Purple Hearts are not just a symbol of steep sacrifice, they’re also highly collectible items. Fike estimated the medals sell for upward of $300, depending on their history.

For Fike and the co-sponsors of the Senate bill, that’s simply not right: Purple Hearts should be revered, not up for grabs in pawnshops and estate sales.

“We may never truly compensate these patriots for their blood and sacrifice, but we present the Purple Heart as a humble medallion of our appreciation for their service,” Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) said in a statement. “It is unacceptable to continue allowing secondhand dealers to sell these precious medals and cheapen their value.”

Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.) agreed: “The Purple Heart recognizes brave sacrifices and lasting physical scars,” he said. “I am proud to stand with Sen. Perdue and my colleagues to reaffirm that no price can be placed on the significance of this decoration.”

Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) also joined the coalition of sponsors.

Fike completed his first Purple Heart return on Aug. 7, 2011 in Watertown, N.Y., where, after two years, he bestowed his Christmas gift to the family of its intended owner.

“For us, the return of the medal was a blessing,” Pvt. Piccoli’s sister, Adeline Piccoli Rockko, said in a testimonial on Fike’s website. “[Fike’s] perseverance, dedication and determination brings comfort and closure to those questions that have hung in the air, waiting for answers.”

Legislators hope the bill – which saw companion legislation introduced in the House in January – will allow for more stories to end like the Piccolis’. They donated their brother’s medals and citations – some they didn’t even know he’d earned until they met Fike – to the Italian American Civic Association, 67 years after the private’s death.

“The men and women who earn the Purple Heart have made unimaginable sacrifices for our country,” Leahy said, “and [this act] honors and commemorates those sacrifices by protecting the integrity of this sacred symbol.”