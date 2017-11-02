Ty Haessig

Ty Haessig
Grade 7, Age 12

Teachers said Ty works hard in class and always strives to do his best. He accepts new challenges with enthusiasm and engagement, frequently volunteers in extra-curriculars to enhance school culture and is involved with Boy Scouts.

Q: What does being a good citizen mean to you?

A: Helping out the community and helping others.

Q: Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.

A: In math class there was a student that didn’t understand their work and I helped them to understand and work through it.

Q: Why do you enjoy helping others, your school or your community?

A: I enjoy helping my community so I can help guide others to their future.

