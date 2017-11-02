Ty Haessig

Teachers said Ty works hard in class and always strives to do his best. He accepts new challenges with enthusiasm and engagement, frequently volunteers in extra-curriculars to enhance school culture and is involved with Boy Scouts.

Q: What does being a good citizen mean to you?

A: Helping out the community and helping others.

Q: Give an example of a time you were a good citizen.

A: In math class there was a student that didn’t understand their work and I helped them to understand and work through it.

Q: Why do you enjoy helping others, your school or your community?

A: I enjoy helping my community so I can help guide others to their future.